NEWS
Sanwo-Olu, Akinrinade, Utomi Vow To Uphold Tenets Of June 12
By GEORGE OKOJIE
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday joined other Pro-June 12 activists to honour the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Late MKO Abiola, saying the state government would uphold the tenets behind the struggle by ensuring elected officers are accountable and every Nigerian is treated equally.
Speaking at the maiden edition of National Democracy Day celebration, held at the Blue Roof, Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said June 12 will continue to remind Nigerians that free and fair election is possible and pursue of justice does not die.
According to the governor, who was flanked by one of his predecessors, Rear Admiral Ndubusi Kalu the citizens must be prioritized always in order not to lose the essence of June 12, adding that if the philosophies behind June would be accomplished, it would require thinking differently.
Hamzat, who also represented Sanwo-Olu at a similar event held at Late MKO Abiola’s residence in Ikeja, said that would be great if everyone plays there the way they should.
He added that the nation has what it takes to be great if the citizens can play their roles as expected, urging Nigerians to continue to keep the wishes of the late Chief MKO Abiola in their memories by behaving rightly.
In his speech entitled: “Hope 93: Democratic Prosperity and Political Stability”, a Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, urged political office holders and the elite to work together by creating wealth to avert the impending anarchy in the country.
He said that the late Abiola’s ideology was hinged on economic prosperity, good healthcare, education and liberation for Nigerians.
Speaking at the similar event held at the Blue Roof, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain, Lt. General Alani Akinrinade (Rtd), called on the Federal Government to declare herdsmen as criminal of the first order, adding that there was need for restructuring which should result in having local and state police.
