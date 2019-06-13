CRIME
Barber Pleads Guilty To Stealing Church Property
A barber, Joshua Adewale, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos after he pleaded guilty to stealing a stereo, belonging to a church.
The stereo was valued at N75, 000.
Adewale, 23, was arraigned on a count charge of breaking into a building with intent to commit felony.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, ordered that Adewale should be kept at Ikoyi Prisons, pending a review of the facts of the case and sentencing.
Oghere adjourned the case until June 26.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant had at 2.40 a.m. on June 5 at No. 19, Eyiwawi Str., Shomolu, broken into the premises of the church.
She said that Adewale entered the church through the back window, which he had broken, to gain entry.
The prosecutor said that Adewale stole the stereo, belonging to the Redeemed Christian Church of God from the alter of the church.
“My lord, it was an assistant pastor of the church, Mr Olatunji Fasasi that discovered the burglary and reported to the police.
“It was upon investigation that it was discovered that a witness had seen the defendant carrying the stereo out of the church that night,” she said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence contravenes Sections 310 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
