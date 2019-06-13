NEWS
Buhari Holds Bilateral Talks With Liberian Leader, George Weah
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors the visiting Liberian President, Mr George Weah, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Liberian leader arrived the fore court of the presidential villa at about 11.35am, and was received by the president.
NAN reliably learnt that the two leaders would discuss regional and continental issues.
The Liberian leader, who is currently facing socio-political challenges at home, had on Wednesday witnessed Nigeria’s Democracy Day event held at the Eagle Square on Wednesday.
