LAW
Court Grants Woman Custody Of 3 Children
Justice Ado Muktar of a Gudu Grade II Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted custody of three children to their mother, Hajiya Bilkisu Jubril.
In his ruling, the judge held that under Islamic Laws, it is believed that the mother has tender hands, skills and patience to care for the children.
Muktar, also held that under Islamic law, custody is absolutely a mother’s right and anybody who separates them, Allah will also separate the person on the final day.
“I hereby grant custody of the three children to their mother, “he said.
The judge also ordered Ibrahim, her former husband to pay monthly maintenance fee of N75,000 and four pairs of clothes for each of the children yearly.
Bilkisu, had approached the court, requesting sole custody of their three children and monthly maintenance fee of N200, 000.
Ibrahim, the respondent told the court that he has no objection granting custody to the mother of his children.
He, however, told the court that he cannot afford N200,000 monthly maintenance but offered N75,000.
MOST READ
Trump: US To Send 1,000 Troops To Poland In New Deal
The US will deploy 1,000 more troops to Poland, President Donald Trump has said during a press conference with Polish...
Court Grants Woman Custody Of 3 Children
Justice Ado Muktar of a Gudu Grade II Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted custody of three children to their mother,...
Oil Prices Surge After Suspected Tanker Attack Near Iran
Oil prices jumped as much as 4 per cent on Thursday after a suspected attack on two tankers in the...
Crews Rescued After Gulf Tanker Explosions
Dozens of crew members have been rescued after abandoning two oil tankers hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman....
We Are Proud Of You, Classmates Tell Gbajabiamila
Members of the Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA) (73-78/80 set) on Thursday congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on his emergence...
Mexico Says Sale Of Presidential Plane Will Curb Illegal Migration
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to use profits from the sale of his presidential plane to fund...
Finance Expert Becomes Adamawa Speaker
Mr Aminu Abbas, a Peoples Democratic Party member representing Uba-Gaya state constituency from Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa, has been...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others24 hours ago
Ex-Presidents, Heads Of State Absent At Democracy Day Event
-
POLITICS2 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
-
NEWS21 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
-
COLUMNS7 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina