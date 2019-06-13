Court Grants Woman Custody Of 3 Children

Justice Ado Muktar of a Gudu Grade II Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted custody of three children to their mother, Hajiya Bilkisu Jubril.

In his ruling, the judge held that under Islamic Laws, it is believed that the mother has tender hands, skills and patience to care for the children.

Muktar, also held that under Islamic law, custody is absolutely a mother’s right and anybody who separates them, Allah will also separate the person on the final day.

“I hereby grant custody of the three children to their mother, “he said.

The judge also ordered Ibrahim, her former husband to pay monthly maintenance fee of N75,000 and four pairs of clothes for each of the children yearly.

Bilkisu, had approached the court, requesting sole custody of their three children and monthly maintenance fee of N200, 000.

Ibrahim, the respondent told the court that he has no objection granting custody to the mother of his children.

He, however, told the court that he cannot afford N200,000 monthly maintenance but offered N75,000.