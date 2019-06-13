NEWS
Iran’s Supreme Leader Rules Out Negotiations With U.S.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ruled out any future negotiations with the U.S. on Thursday, during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
“Iran does not trust the U.S.,’’ Khamenei said in Tehran. “We have already had the bitter experience with the Americans over the nuclear deal and do not want to repeat this experience.’’
The U.S. unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran agreement, which was aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear arsenal.
Washington’s decision to begin implementing oil and banking sanctions has crippled Iran’s economy and placed the deal’s European signatories under pressure.
No country in its right mind would negotiate under such circumstances, said Khamenei, who has the final say on all strategic policy in the Islamic Republic under Iran’s constitution.
Abe has offered to serve as an intermediary, as Japan has amicable relations with Iran.
Tokyo had long relied on Tehran for oil imports until the Trump administration ended its sanctions waivers granted to buyers of Iran’s crude oil.
Khamenei commended Japan’s efforts. “But I don’t regard U.S. President Donald Trump as worthy of sending a message or an answer,’’ he said.
The supreme leader added that his distrust lies in Trump’s goal to force regime change in Iran, which Khamenei said will not work.
MOST READ
Iran’s Supreme Leader Rules Out Negotiations With U.S.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ruled out any future negotiations with the U.S. on Thursday, during a meeting with...
Gov Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chief Judge
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said he would not hesitate to sustain the reform in the judicial...
Gov Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chief Judge
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday said he would not hesitate to sustain the reform in the judicial...
Workers On Pension Scheme Hit 8.5m In Q1, 2019 – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the number of registered workers under the pension scheme in the first quarter...
Trump: US To Send 1,000 Troops To Poland In New Deal
The US will deploy 1,000 more troops to Poland, President Donald Trump has said during a press conference with Polish...
Court Grants Woman Custody Of 3 Children
Justice Ado Muktar of a Gudu Grade II Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted custody of three children to their mother,...
Oil Prices Surge After Suspected Tanker Attack Near Iran
Oil prices jumped as much as 4 per cent on Thursday after a suspected attack on two tankers in the...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS3 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- NEWS21 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- COLUMNS8 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- HEALTH1 hour ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- NEWS10 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
- NEWS8 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina