New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha

1 min ago

Sen. Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, performed his first plenary assignment as the new Nigeria’s Senate President, swearing in Sen. Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District.

The event took place immediate after the Senate had taken the prayers, approval of votes and proceedings at plenary in the red chamber in Abuja

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawan and Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege were on Tuesday elected by the lawmakers as senate president and deputy senate president respectively.

However, the name of Okorocha, the immediate-past governor of Imo was missing from the senators-elect from the state as a result of the Independent National Electrical Commission (INEC)’s inability to give him a certificate of return.

At Thursday’s plenary, Okorocha took the Oath of Office at the chamber at about 10:39am.

He then advanced to the senate president to have a handshake after signing the necessary documents.

NAN

