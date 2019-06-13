Connect with us
Reps Urge IGP To End Banditry In Oyo Communities

Published

1 min ago

on

The House of Representatives on Thursday, mandated the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to put an end to banditry in Oyo state communities.

This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Ajibola Muraina (PDP-Oyo), on the need to address the issues of kidnapping and banditry in Oyo State.

The motion which was not debated was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.

The House, therefore, mandated the Clerk of the House, Mr Patrick Giwa, to write a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to combat crime in the troubled areas.

It also mandated the clerk to write to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to compensate those that have suffered loses as a result of criminal activities.

The House, therefore, adjourned for two weeks to enable members sort out accommodation and office matters.

The House is expected to resume July 2, 2019.

The decision came after an executive session at the first plenary presided Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila which lasted for over three hours

The House, after reconvening from the executive session before adjourning, formed and announced Adhoc Committees on Rules and Business, Media, Welfare and Selection Committee.

NAN

