POLITICS
Reps Urge IGP To End Banditry In Oyo Communities
The House of Representatives on Thursday, mandated the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to put an end to banditry in Oyo state communities.
This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Ajibola Muraina (PDP-Oyo), on the need to address the issues of kidnapping and banditry in Oyo State.
The motion which was not debated was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila.
The House, therefore, mandated the Clerk of the House, Mr Patrick Giwa, to write a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to combat crime in the troubled areas.
It also mandated the clerk to write to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to compensate those that have suffered loses as a result of criminal activities.
The House, therefore, adjourned for two weeks to enable members sort out accommodation and office matters.
The House is expected to resume July 2, 2019.
The decision came after an executive session at the first plenary presided Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila which lasted for over three hours
The House, after reconvening from the executive session before adjourning, formed and announced Adhoc Committees on Rules and Business, Media, Welfare and Selection Committee.
NAN
MOST READ
Kaduna State Assembly Returns Shagali As Speaker
The Kaduna State House of Assembly lawmakers, on Thursday, re-elected Aminu Shagali, as their Speaker during the inauguration of the state...
Reps Urge IGP To End Banditry In Oyo Communities
The House of Representatives on Thursday, mandated the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to put an end to banditry in...
Govt Can Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty If…, Says NGO
By Ruth Tene Natsa The Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SNLI), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has said the...
Alleged Fraud: EFCC Re-Arraigns Ex-Gov. Aliyu, Nasko
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday re-arraigned Babangida Aliyu, a former Niger State Governor in a Federal...
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says it has cut its forecast for global oil demand growth and warned...
Experts Urge FG To Focus On Infrastructure, Manufacturing Sector
Some economic experts on Thursday called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to infrastructure and the manufacturing sector...
INTERVIEW: My Aspiration Is To Raise Hope For The Hopeless – Gad Peter Ameh
In this exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, Gad reveals the driving force of his chosen career and achievements so far. Background...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS5 hours ago
New Senate President Performs First Assignment ,Swears In Okorocha
- NEWS10 hours ago
Adeleke: PDP Under Fire Over Expulsion Of Litigants
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
Fulanisation And Islamisation: The Facts And The Fiction
- NEWS23 hours ago
JUST IN: Air Force Combat Helicopter Crash-lands In Katsina
- HEALTH3 hours ago
Hepatitis B More Infectious Than HIV – Expert
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Democracy Day: I Will Assemble A Strong Team – PMB
- NEWS11 hours ago
Oyo Masquerades Defy Olubadan’s Directive
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Another Traditional Ruler Abducted In Katsina