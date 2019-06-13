NEWS
We Are Proud Of You, Classmates Tell Gbajabiamila
Members of the Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA) (73-78/80 set) on Thursday congratulated Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on his emergence as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, saying they were proud of him.
Chief Bolanle Akinyemi, in a congratulatory message on behalf of the set, in Lagos, prayed that God would continue to guide and protect the Speaker in the execution of his duties.
“Igbobi College Old Boys Association 73-78/80 set heartily congratulate our classmate, Right Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his election to the office of the Speaker of the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“May Almighty God in His infinite mercies continue to guide and protect you as you loyally execute the duties of your new office.
“We are very proud of you,” he said.
Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) had on Tuesday been elected as Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.
He defeated his opponent, Rep. Umar Bago, to clinch the position.
Gbajabiamila, who was born in 1962, is a 4th term member and was Majority Leader in the 8th House of Representatives.
He had his elementary education in Lagos at the Mainland Preparatory School and proceeded to Igbobi College, Yaba in 1973 for his secondary education where he graduated in 1978.
