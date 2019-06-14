2023: Igbo Must Return To Mainstream Politics – Okorocha

By Ahuraka Isah and Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has affirmed that for the Igbo to become relevance and possibly rule Nigeria in 2023 and ensure general development of the South East, the people must return to mainstream politics of the country.

The Igbo, he said can’t remain politically in isolation and has to embark on measures for mending fences with the rest of the geo-political zones in the country.

The rest of Nigerians won’t entrust power or presidency on the Igbo, they have to struggle to take it. That he said also involve the level of good will and confidence built in the rest of Nigerians.

Okorocha, who was sworn in during plenary yesterday in Abuja, said he has come to the upper legislative chamber to build the bridge linking the Igbos with other ethic groups in the country.

He said: “I am here basically to fulfill certain things that are very dear to my heart and one of them is that having realized that the bridge connecting the South East and the rest of the Nigerian states seems to have been very faulty resulting from the politics people have played in the South East.

“It would be my pleasure to build this connecting bridge so that the South East people live along with other geopolitical zones of the country.

“I think there is need for the Igbos to mend political fences with every Nigerian to get things right. And that will help them for the development of the South East politically. It is a common knowledge that we are neither here nor there. We are not in any political party neither are we making any impact to belong to any political party. So, there is need for us to get married to the rest of the nation politically.”

On whether the All Progressive Congress, APC would concede the presidency of this country to the South East in 2023, he said “power is not given, power is taken.South East cannot fold their hands and wait for power to be given to them.Nigeria cannot give you power because you want power.

“This is the sentiments we sometimes make on issues. You cannot be talking of Igbo presidency, it doesn’t exist and talking of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction but that depends on what other geopolitical zones think about the positions.

On his travail with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the lawmaker denied any involvement with compelling the commission’s Resident Electoral Commission to write result under duress.

He said: “My question is, how could you have carried out an act of duress in a hall where you have the SSS, the Police and the agents of the party and every one there watching and on my own person as Executive governor of the state walking with gun.

“That never happened and even if I were to be a spirit someone should have seen me. So that is not true. I think there is more to it. If there is any such thing, INEC should have set up a committee to investigate it to find the facts of the allegation to find out whether there was any act of duress or not.”