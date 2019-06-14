Connect with us
219 Civil Society Groups Tip Okorocha For Senate Majority Leader.

The coalition of the Northern Civil Society and Social Cultural Movement for Peace, Development and United Nigeria, has called on the 9th Senate to consider the achievement of former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and elect him as its Majority Leader.

The coalition which is a merger of over 219 civil society groups and with branches in all the 19 Northern States and beyond, also saluted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the released of Certificate of return to Sen Okorocha, even as it called on those planning to use the anti-corruption agencies against him to have a rethink.

Speaking to the media men in Abuja on behalf of its National President after their quarterly executive meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Aaron Mike Odeh, also praised Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan for his prompt action in swearing in the Senator.

According to him; “Rochas as the immediate past Governor of Imo State judiciously used all the resources accrued to the State Government from the federation account to transformed every segments of the state through massive infrastructural and human development which today has place the state on the map of the whole world as one of the fastest growing economy and well developed state in Nigeria.

“No doubt, Senator Rochas paid heavy price to ensure the formation of APC. Therefore, he should be fully compensated. Besides, the South-Eastern State where Rochas hails from at the moment is not fully represented at the NASS.

“I want to again appeal to the leadership to consider Rochas for the position of Senate Leader. Rochas has the experience, he is kind, generous, he is a nationalist, he is God fearing and above all, he is full of integrity.  In fact, if not him to occupy such exalted position with huge intellectual and magnanimous demands, who else among the APC Senator from the South-East could occupy the position, he said

He further stated that the zoning formula as decided by the leadership of APC favors him, and as such it should be adhered to.

 

