Nigerian Ambassador Backs Super Eagles For AFCON Title

Published

1 min ago

on

BY OLAWALE AYENI,

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Professor Dandatti Abdulkadir has urged players and officials of the Super Eagles to strive to be worthy representatives of the country while fighting for her pride during the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. The message of Professor Abdulkadir was presented to the Nigeria camp at the Hotel Mercure in Ismailia on Wednesday, through senior officials of the Nigeria Embassy in Egypt who represented His Excellency.

“The President and good people of Nigeria are looking up to you to fight hard for the country’s pride and honour at the Africa Cup of Nations. This tournament is the biggest –ever in the history of the competition and a great performance from you will do well for the nation’s image and our stature in world football,” Professor Abdulkadir said. Professor Abdulkadir, who is presently in Nigeria, was represented by top embassy officials Ahmed Muhammed Gusau (who led the team), as well as Mrs Hauwa Chigbo Kucheli, Muhammed Tukur Garba, Uneke Emerald and Ahmed Abdulrahman. In response, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and captain Mikel John Obi promised that the team will give its best in the championship and make Nigeria proud at the end of it all. The Super Eagles have been training twice a day since arriving in Ismailia on Monday, and are looking forward to Sunday’s final pre-AFCON friendly against Senegal’s Teranga Lions in Ismailia. Officials confirmed to thenff. com on Thursday that both Nigeria and Senegal camps have agreed Sunday’s duel will be played behind closed door.

