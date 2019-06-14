Niger’s Giant Strides In The Health Sector

BY AUWAL GATA

The health sector in Niger state was nothing to write home about as at the time Governor Abubakar Sani Bello assumed office in 2015. Today, the state’s health sector is faring ahead of many others in different states in the country, thanks to the ingenuity and foresight of the governor who appointed a competent and visionary man, Dr Mustapha Jibril, to man the heal

Every affair requires an astute plan for good result. In view of this common sense, after assuming office, Jibril charted a plan which would assist him in effectively carrying out what he was going to do. He sprang to work, developing a comprehensive health plan for the state. This plan was developed to be routinely reviewed to make sure that it is in consonance with the needs of the time. This led to the emergence of an Annual Operational Planning which has been robustly in effect since 2017.

Before 2015, the state’s health budget was barely six per cent with poor release and inadequate implemented. But Bello soon raised the budget to 11 per cent and releases and implementation have been consistently improving.

Even though there were Primary Health Centres, PHCs, in the state at the time the administration came on board, these centres were not effective and citizens were not getting quality health care services. Jibril assessed all the centres, diagnosed what ailed them and developed a plan which has been making them effective, via the PHC agency he resurrected.

To stem outbreak of diseases, an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was set up. The EOC works round the clock, discharging the duties for which it was created, and this led to the prompt combating of the outbreak of Lassa fever and meningitis at a time in the state.

Infrastructural deficit is one of the issues in which Nigeria’s health sector has been mired. Niger is not an exception. But giant strides have been made in ameliorating this issue in the state in the last four years. Within this time, the maternal and newborn hospital in Minna which was initiated by the previous administration was completed by the present administration and is in use today.

To key into the policy of having a PHC centre in every ward, five brand new centres have been built in five wards that previously had none, while dozens of the existing PHCs that were dilapidated have been renovated, equipped and in use.

Even secondary health centres are beneficiaries of the revamping going on in the health sector in Niger State. Apart from modernising the laboratory of the Minna General Hospital, IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna was also renovated and equipped with new machines that the hospital lacked. The same thing happened at the General Hospitals in Kutigi, New Bussa, Mokwa, Lapai and Suleja. Locals say this is also ongoing at Lemu General Hospital.

As with every job, personnel welfare is of utmost importance. It brings the best out of them and boosts their commitment. Apparently, this is why the administration did not toy with the welfare of health workers. In Kuta, accommodation used to be an issue for health workers, hence the administration built from the scratch, a quarters for them at the General Hospital. This, obviously, spurred the procurement of eight additional operational vehicles for the health ministry and her agencies and necessitated an increase in the wages of health workers in Niger State to bring it to parity with their counterparts at the federal level.

As at today, Niger State is one of the only four states in the country to implement this salary increase for health workers during the last four years. This is why the four states were exempted from the last nationwide strike by the Joint Health Workers Union in 2018.

Effective manpower also used to be an issue in the sector before 2015. The problem is today no more. Within four years, 400 nurses, doctors and midwives were injected into the Secondary Health Care subsector, while 250 midwives were injected into PHC. Plan is also underway to massively recruit community health workers across the state.

The administration is futuristic. If it wasn’t, it would not have beamed its searchlight on the institutions in which healthcare givers are trained. There was a dearth of them, and the existing ones were dysfunctional because of infrastructure deficit. They were also battling with teaching quality and accreditations. The administration saw to the full accreditation of the School of Midwifery, Minna and Bida after 20 years of partial or no accreditation of their programmes. Other intervention in the sector included the rehabilitation and full accreditation of the School of Nursing, Bida, and the establishment of a brand new school of nursing and midwifery in Kontagora for geopolitical equity.

– Gata wrote this in from Abuja.