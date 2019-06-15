Common Fallacies Slowing Family Planning Uptake In Nigeria

Family Planning involves the practice of controlling the number of children one has and the intervals between their births either by natural method such as child spacing or artificial method by means of contraception or sterilisation.

Each year the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) celebrates the World Population Day with a theme that would bring improve the quality of the environment and the peoples, knowing fully well that rapid and unsustainable population growth render societies more unstable and can lead to greater civil unrest.

And so in 2018, for instance, UNFPA used the World Population Day to emphasize the rights of individuals and couples to plan their own families underscoring the fact that 500 million women in the developing world were using some form of family planning, thereby preventing 187 million unintended pregnancies, 60 million unplanned births, 105 million induced abortions, 2.7 million infant deaths, 215,000 maternal deaths and 685,000 children from losing their mothers due to pregnancy-related deaths each year. There lies the economy of family planning.

By preventing unintended pregnancies and births invariably improves maternal health and child survival. This thus reduces global rates of maternal mortality by 35 per cent as a three-year interval between births would further lower rates of infant mortality by 24 percent and child mortality by 35 per cent.

Family planning also prevents sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV/AIDS because improved access to condoms, both male and female, reduces the rate at which STIs, including HIV, are spread. Access to voluntary family planning services will further slow population growth rates as rapidly growing population exacerbates environmental degradation and strains the world’s resources.

Yet in spite these benefits, fallacies and misconceptions have led to wrong perception militate against the realization of the noble goals of family planning and practice in Nigeria. These myths and misconceptions have to do with a number of factors.

Fear Of Side Effects

Fear of side effects is a major reason why women discontinue use of contraceptive which can result in unintended pregnancies. This fear leads to a number of other misconceptions. There is the erroneous belief that temporary prevention of pregnancy could lead to permanent infertility, a situation that is not only unacceptable but dreaded in our society.

In Northern Nigeria the folks have the misconception that introduction of contraceptives and such measures such as immunization of children are part of government design to reduce their population.

The other is the erroneous belief in the country by some that not having monthly periods could cause dangerous build up of blood inside their systems. Others misconstrue that the nausea that can be caused by oral contraceptive could signal prevalence of acid in the pills which could burn their stomach or ovaries or settle in other body organs.

However, health experts have found that many health surveys do not distinguish between misconceptions and actual side effects when they asked women why they stop using family planning methods, making it difficult to ascertain the actual impacts.

Inaccurate Information

Some uninformed health providers who do not understand how contraceptives work help to spread the myths by their inability to explain or answer questions on the genuine side effects that the patients confront them with. Such confusion scares women from using family planning. Incorrect information once it sticks is difficult to erase. It would take a very long time to change such perception.

Religious Belief

The Catholic Church’s position on contraception was formally explained and expressed by Pope Paul VI’s Humanae Vitae in 1968. It is to the effect that artificial contraception is considered intrinsically evil, but methods of natural family planning are morally permissible in some circumstances, as they do not usurp the natural way of conception. This implies that Catholics are not allowed to engage in use of contraceptives as a means of controlling births.

Research

In a study “Belief in Family Planning Myths at the Individual And Community Levels and Modern Contraceptive Use in Urban Africa” in International Perspectives On Sexual And Reproductive Health, A journal of peer-reviewed research, by Ilene S. Speizer, Meghan Corroon and Chinelo C. Okigbo, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill published 2015 posits that negative myths and misconceptions about family planning are a barrier to modern contraceptive use.

According to the research, “In Nigeria, the women’s community-level myth variable was positively associated with modern contraceptive use (1.6), whereas the men’s community-level myth variable was negatively associated with use (0.6); neither community-level variable was associated with modern contraceptive use in Kenya or Senegal.”

They conclude that education programmes are needed to dispel common myths and misconceptions about modern contraceptives. In Nigeria, they recommend programmes that encourage community-level discussions as an effective way of reducing myths and increasing modern contraceptive use.