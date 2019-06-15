Connect with us
NEWS

Dearth Of Blood Donors Our Major Challenge- University Don

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr Waziri Aliyu Dahiru, a consultant of haematology with the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, (ABUTH) Zaria, yesterday, described dearth of volunteer blood donors as a major part of the challenges they encounter.

He made this known in an interview with newsmen on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day organised by haematology department, ABUTH, held at ABU, Samaru main campus, yesterday.

“Dearth of voluntary blood donors is one of the challenges, very few people donate blood in this country.”

“100 per cent of blood donated to the hospitals and some health facilities should come from non remunerated blood donors,” he observed.

“If an individual donates a single unit of blood, he would be able to save at least five patients who need blood transfusion.”

Waziri explained that pregnant women including diabetic patients could also donate under scrutiny.

He appealed to government to establish moribund blood transfusion units to serve as coordinating centres in states and local governments.

Meanwhile, prof Abdulazeez Hassan, head, department of haematology, ABUTH, stated that world Health Organisation has set aside June 14th as World Blood Donor Day.

The University Don, said the essence of celebrating this day is to appreciate all blood donors, especially those who voluntarily donate without compensation.

He decried lack of blood volunteers

in the country saying majority of people donate blood to only their relatives.

Prof Haruna said less than one per cent donates blood, but if we can have five per cent that can donate blood every year, Nigeria would be sufficient.

He urged journalists to always propagate some of their activities, especially those that have to do with blood transfusion and other related illnesses.

