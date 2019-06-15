NEWS
Fire Guts Section Of Ibadan Market
LEADERSHIP gathered that goods worth millions of naira were lost to the inferno, though the cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filling this report.
One of the market leaders, Abiodun Hammed known as Babalola in an interview with journalists at the scene of the incident on Saturday, said ‘the fire started by 12 midnight on Friday, and we immediately called on Oyo State Fire Service but unfortunately, when they got here, the nozzle of their truck was not functioning, so we have to resort liketo self-help by putting out the fire ourselves, or else, the lost would have been more than this”.
The Babaloja noted that most of the owners of the shops affected by the fire just bought goods into their respective shops, adding that this was what makes the total value of the goods affected by the fire to be much.
“The shops that were affected include shop of a jewelries seller, shop of a food ingredients seller, shop of a provisions seller, red oil seller and herbs seller among others, five million, six hundred thousand was the worth of jewelries that got burnt, and most of the goods affected in the shops of the herbs seller cannot be replace because they were ancient goods that cannot be seen on market again”, he said.
The market leader, however appealed to the Oyo State Government to come to their aids pointing out that the huge loss would be too difficult for the victims to bear,just as one of the victims, whose shops was also affected by the fire,
Latifat Adegbola appealed to the government to assist them financially, explaining that the money they used to buy the affected goods was collected based on interest.
“All my goods have been consumed by fire and the remaining ones are useless, we are calling on the state government to come to our aids so that we can survive”, she said
Also speaking to journalists Mariam Oladepo, pepper and onion seller said she lost goods worth N100, 000 to the inferno, adding that her shop has been razed by the fire and nothing remain for her and her children to feed on again.
The market women however alleged that the fire would not have gone to that extent if the Oyo State Fire Service truck that was deployed to the scene of the incident functioned properly.
MOST READ
Fire Guts Section Of Ibadan Market
BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan Weeks after fire a outbreak wreaked havoc at Onipepeye bridge, along Lagos/Ibadan express way, where number...
76 Opposition Political Parties Boycott LG Poll, Demand Sack Of BYSIEC Chairman
By Osa Okhomina, Bayelsa About 76 political parties in Bayelsa State have threatened to boycot the August 10 Local Government...
2019 Guber Poll: Tribunal Warns Nsima Ekere Against Undue Delay
The Governorship Elections Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Friday frowned at the application by Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress,...
We Are Ready To Pay Counterpart Funds For Devt, Gov Yahaya Assures.
Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, over the weekend in Gombe, said his administration is ready to ensure prompt...
Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones
The Kaduna State Government on Saturday, announced the governance structure for the second-term of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The governor has...
KDSG Distribute 5000 free Maize seedlings to Farmers
As part of efforts to boost maize production, Kaduna State Government on Saturday distributed 5000 free Maize seeds to farmers....
Zulum Blasts INGOs Over False Claim On Projects
***Rejects €20 Million Intervention Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum came down hard on Mercy Corps International and the...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
10 Patients Go Blind After Injection In Hospital
- NEWS5 hours ago
Zulum Blasts INGOs Over False Claim On Projects
- COVER STORIES20 hours ago
I Don’t Trust Nigerian Politicians – Wike
- SPONSORED14 hours ago
LATEST DISCOVERY: How To Treat Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction Naturally And Be Free For Life
- HEALTH18 hours ago
Infectious Diseases You Need To Be Wary Of
- HEALTH18 hours ago
Raw Papaya For Menstrual Pain, Diabetes, Others
- NEWS5 hours ago
Kaduma Govt Retains 14 Ministries, Adds Three New Ones
- SPORTS16 hours ago
Transfer: Mbappe, Salah, Sterling Break €200m Barrier, Neymar Drops To €124m