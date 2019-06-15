COVER STORIES
I Don’t Trust Nigerian Politicians – Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State Governor has stated that he has no confidence in any human being, especially Nigerian politicians because they are easily swayed by circumstances.
He said that because it was too difficult to trust any politician because circumstances determine their positions on issues, he has chosen to remain focused in his defence of the interest of the state.
Wike spoke yesterday when the Anglican Bishops of the Province of the Niger Delta, paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt
He said: “I am not carried away by all the congratulatory and goodwill messages. The Bishop of Ikwerre knows one man called Mpi. Mpi said when you are moving and you hear footsteps, watch whether the footsteps are with you or they are stepping back.
“So as a politician, one group you must watch very carefully is the politicians. They are easily swayed. Some believe and they are sincere.
“Something can entice politicians and they can change. If you watch what happened at the National Assembly, you can see that this is the attitude of politicians.
“You see the party has a position, before you know it, they are selling out themselves for one plate of porridge. This one has a case and he wants them to withdraw the case,” he said.
The governor said that some persons don’t have principles and they simply use politics as a cover up for their unprincipled acts.
According to Wike, “these things we know and we are guided about them. I will never let my guard down to say everybody is with me. The only person I can be comfortable with at all times is God. If it is a human being, No!
“I don’t trust any human being. It is difficult for me to give 100 per cent trust that a man will continue to be like this or like that. The only person that cannot change is God. For human beings, they can always change.
“That is why they are human beings. You can trust a human being, but be careful to open your eyes, because anything can happen,” he said.
Wike stated that in protecting the interest of Rivers State, he would never bow to anybody.”
The governor said: “I will not go to bow to anybody. I will defend the interest of our state. As far as God lives, this state will remain a Christian State.
“As a human being, you must have challenges. When those challenges come, with your belief in God, they will be surmounted,” he declared.
Earlier, the Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta, Rev. Tunde Adeleye, said that the battle was not yet over, hence Governor Wike must always remain vigilant.
Adeleye said: “The devil does not have any vacuum in his attacks. We know that quite a number of people have come to greet you, but we have a feeling to plead with Your Excellency that the guard should not be let loose yet.
“When you are winning a battle and the people are drumming and you are dancing, my people say look back from time to time whether the drummers are following you or you are just hearing the sound of the drum. The battle is not complete until it is completed.”
The Bishops of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta later conducted a Thanksgiving Service for the victory of Governor Wike at the last governorship polls.
