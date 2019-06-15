KDSG Distribute 5000 free Maize seedlings to Farmers

As part of efforts to boost maize production, Kaduna State Government on Saturday distributed 5000 free Maize seeds to farmers.

Distributing the Seed to the farmers held at the Sabongari block extension office, the Zonal Manager Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency, Maigana Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar said the gesture is aimed at supporting farmers to boost growth.

According to him the seed was a gesture given to the executive Governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i by the Value Seed Company for his reelection.

“maigana Zone has received 1,700 kg that will cover 85 hectares of farm land for more yield ”

“we are expecting at least 3,400 bags of Maize from this year’s farming season from the beneficiaries ”

Ahmed said each of the Local Government under Maigana Zone will cover 9 hectares plus 2 demonstration farms at the Zonal headquarters.

He observed that, they are running two programmes the GIZ for Good Agronomic Practices and Maize Production, and the second programme is OPC for Soil test the farmers that received training under this Programme are the beneficiaries.

The Seed is distributed to farmers as inputs support from the government of Kaduna State in its efforts to boost Agricultural production in the state.

He advised benefiting farmers to make use of the Seed in making food Production in the state a success.