LATEST DISCOVERY: How To Treat Weak Erection, Erectile Dysfunction Naturally And Be Free For Life

MOST READ
Police Detain 400-level Medical Student With Arms
A 400-level student of Medicine and Surgery at University of Calabar, who was arrested by the police in Cross River...
Police Parade 400-level LAUTECH Student For Serial Crime
Men of the Oyo State Police Command, on Thursday, at the division’s headquarters located at Eleyele in Ibadan, the state...
Police Arrest Party Chieftain For Swindling 2 Women Aspirants
A 69-year-old political party chieftain, Chief Joseph Fatukasi, has been arrested for allegedly swindling two women and obtaining money by...
Court Remands Spiritualist Over Failed Deliverance
A man, who claimed to be a spiritualist, Taofik Olusegun, has been arrested and arraigned before the Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court...
Man Faces 1 Month Jail Term For Stealing Food
An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, yesterday, sentenced one Sunday Adeyemi, 21, to one month in prison for stealing food...
N2bn Fraud: Jang Remonstrates Submission Of Classified Documents In Court
Former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday, objected to an attempt by a witness, Jonah Kabong, a civil servant, to...
Court Jails Man For Stabbing Another To Death
An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Abu, accused of stabbing...
