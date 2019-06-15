NEWS
Man, 40, Commits Suicide In Kano
A 40-year-old man, Femi Oguntumi, was on Friday found hanged to a ceiling fan in his room at Dakata Quarters Kano.
Oguntumi was a staff of Karish College in Kawaji area of Kano and there has been no indication yet as to what led to the incident.
However, the police say they have launched a discreet investigation to determine whether it was suicide or not.
Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano state, said in a statement on Saturday in Kano that the police received information on the incident at about 8:15 p.m on Friday.
He said that the body of the deceased was discovered hanged with a rope tied to a ceiling fan in his room in what looked like a suicide.
“On reaching the scene of the incident the police found his lifeless body and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead.
“The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the said hospital.”
Haruna added that Police Commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that discrete investigation be carried out to find out the cause of the unfortunate incident.(NAN)
MOST READ
Man, 40, Commits Suicide In Kano
A 40-year-old man, Femi Oguntumi, was on Friday found hanged to a ceiling fan in his room at Dakata Quarters...
Ganduje Appoints New Head of Service
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Dr Kabiru Shehu as the State Head of Service....
Man, 40, Commits Suicide In Kano
A 40-year-old man, Femi Oguntumi, was on Friday found hanged to a ceiling fan in his room at Dakata Quarters...
UNICEF Seeks Free Education, Special Treatment For Girl-child
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has called on government at all levels to provide free education and special treatment...
Gov. Ganduje Appoints New Head Of Service
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Dr Kabiru Shehu as the State Head of Service....
PMB’s Second Term Will Be All-Inclusive – CIPP
A group, the Coalition of Integrity Political Parties (CIPP) have reacted to the Democracy Day address by President Muhammadu Buhari...
Police Detain 400-level Medical Student With Arms
A 400-level student of Medicine and Surgery at University of Calabar, who was arrested by the police in Cross River...
MOST POPULAR
- Others19 hours ago
el-Rufai Appoints Eight Special Advisers
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Gov. Bello Meets Buhari In Abuja
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
10 Patients Go Blind After Injection In Hospital
- NEWS20 hours ago
Court Orders EFCC Release Of Engr. Dalori
- NEWS22 hours ago
Niger Gov Appoints First Female HoS, SGF, CoS
- COLUMNS20 hours ago
Woman On the Loose
- NEWS20 hours ago
Rename Yola Int’l Airport To Saleh Michika Int’l Airport, FG Urged
- FEATURES21 hours ago
My Fears For A Governors-dominated Senate – Yusuf