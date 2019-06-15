NASS Will Pass 2020 Budget In 3 Months– Lawan

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has assured Nigerians that the 9th National Assembly (NASS), especially the Upper House will pass the 2020 budget within three months of receiving it from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this yesterday to State House correspondents after observing the Juma’at prayer at the Presidential Villa Mosque in Abuja

Lawan therefore called on the executive arm of government to present the budget to the National Assembly in good time, specifically in September or early October.

He said that if this was done, that the lawmakers would pass the appropriation bill before embarking on their Christmas recess.

The Senate president said: “Well, this is a crucial thing that worries everyone, every Nigerian wants to see the National Assembly pass the budget in good time and what we have in mind, which we’ve campaigned with and it’s something both chambers in the National Assembly have bought into – is that we’ll pass the budget within three months by the grace of God.

“But I want to say here that it takes two sides of the government to pass the budget in good time and I am sure that the executive side of the government would like to present the budget before the National Assembly in good time.

“In September or early October and by the grace of God, we in the National Assembly, will ensure that we carry out the budget defence and do the remaining parts of the processes and before we leave for Christmas break, the budget would have been passed and Mr President would have the budget before him to sign and assent,” he said.

Lawan remarked that “this requires sacrifice on the part of the National Assembly and the executive arm of the government,” stressing “that we create a window for budget defence only – a dedicated period and time frame – say a month of which only the budget defence would be carried out in the National Assembly.”

He said that it was the desire of the National Assembly that every minister, chief executive officer of every agency comes to the National Assembly and defend the budget of his or her agency before going out of the country.

According to him, that window is going to be available within the one-month but that is the only window that is going to be available.

“After that, for example, for every minister or head of agency who did not come to defend the budget of that institution, the National Assembly will go ahead to work on such budget appropriately.

“I believe that nobody would take pleasure in wasting the time of this administration. We are in a hurry, we are thirsty to perform, we want to support Mr President, we want to see Mr President achieve those legacies, dreams that he has and we are going to work full course and full time to ensure that we give him the maximum support that he requires,” he stated.

The Senate president also said that Nigerians expect a National Assembly that is very focused, united, patriotic and nationalistic, adding, “that is by the grace of God, the National Assembly that we shall have.

“We also hope to have a National Assembly that will work with the executive arm of government in a partnership and synergy to ensure that we perform our functions as a government because we are a single unit.

“I also foresee a National Assembly that will insist that whoever has a responsibility in government performs that responsibility because it takes all of us to work together to ensure that no part or nobody is left behind. If there anyone is deficient, it will cost the system,” Lawan said.