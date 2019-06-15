Nollywood Celebs Who Are Now Born Again

Who would believe that some of these actors known for flashy, alluring, glamorous and sometimes wayward lifestyles could denounce their past way of life and embrace a new phase in religion? ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM presents top Nollywood actors who are now born again

Many leading actors and actresses who helped kick-start the industry with their incredible gifts in acting and entertainment have quit their old lifestyle of pleasing and entertaining their fans to serving God and mankind.

Check out some popular ones who have found a new beginning.

Clarion Chukwurah:

She is one of the most sultry award winning actresses in the make-believe industry. The mother of popular video director, Clarence Peters, and also the ex-lover of Afro-Juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters, Clarion Chukwurah is the latest celebrity who has turned born again just days ago. According to her recent post on social media with a picture of her in what seems to be a deliverance session, she wrote: “My Testimony; As an Actress, I played the role of the bitch and life was all about Glamour and Glitz, and though I was the Humanitarian, I didn’t realise that with CHRIST there are no half measures.

“But, Today, HE has saved me – John 3 : 16 and like the Apostle Paul – Romans 1 : 16 and I will Glorify His Name because HE has empowered me for others to be saved – Acts 1 : 8. Jesus Christ is the ULTIMATE…do you know HIM?”

She added that by reaching out to people about the joy she experiences in her relationship with Jesus Christ which she wants them to enjoy too.

“Are you saved? Do you have a one-on-one relationship with Jesus Christ today like I do? If so, what is your Testimony?”

Patience Ozokwor (Mama G):

This is the most current and shocking among the list of Nollywood stars turned evangelist. Mama G, as she is fondly called, is well known for her wicked roles in movies and has also been a source of inspiration to many. Patience Ozokwor took her fans by surprise when she revealed that she is now an evangelist. She disclosed she had a revelation earlier this year and had decided to fully be a minister of God. Mama G is also set to host a crusade at Obosi in Anambra State, this month of June.

Elizabeth Benson-Ameye:

Popularly called Liz Benson was popular in the 90’s. In 1993, she played a role in the popular soap opera ‘Fortunes’ which lasted for almost two years. Later on, she appeared in many movies and TV series. In 1994, she became the subject of many outrageous or malicious gossips and controversies regarding her role in popular movie ‘Glamour Girls’. A movie which was centred on whoring. The actress later moved away from the movie industry to recreate her image and portray a better one. According to reports, she got ordained as an evangelist in 2006, got married to her husband, Bishop Great Ameye of Freedom Family Assembly in Warri, Delta State, and now runs the church with her husband.

Okey Ogunjiofor:

He released the movie ‘Living in Bondage’in 1992 which paved way for the birth of Nollywood so I guess you could say that he pioneered the Nigerian movie industry. Even though he no longer acts, he is into television and film production, so you could say that he did not fully leave the entertainment industry. He is now a pastor in addition to what he does and calls himself an actor and a preacher of the gospel. He quit acting because he believed it to be a hobby. Presently, he spreads the good news, gives inspirational speeches and has written numerous motivational Christian books.

Zack Orji:

He was the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) but made the big decision to absolutely devote his life to God. He was later ordained full-time evangelist and a pastor as a member of the pastoral council at the Power Line Bible Church and presently spreads the word of God all over the world. Zack Orji has been immensely involved in some evangelical activities all over Nigeria as well as well as outside Nigeria. This well experienced Nollywood actor does not regret the decision he made as he enjoys every bit of it. Well, why not if it takes you places. Note that even though he is an ordained pastor, he is still very much an actor but carefully chooses his role these days.

Eucheria Anunobi:

If you don’t know Eucharia Anunobi as an actor, then you are still a baby. She was also a subject of scandal and controversies after playing a role in the movie ‘Glamour Girls’. Afterwards, she suffered regarding her failed marriage which also caused controversies and scandals. As time went on, she issued a statement about her repentance which was even more controversial. According to her statement, she had given her life to Christ and is now a full-blown “born again”. She was anointed at the Fresh Oil Ministry, Egbeda, Lagos, as an evangelist and now preaches as a pastor. More surprisingly, she counsels youth in the church and visits places spreading the gospel. She also featured in an inspirational movie titled “Searching” written and produced by Josephine Anumbor Abraham.

Larry Koldsweat:

Uncle Larry, as he is fondly called, has also jumped out of the boat – abandoning Nollywood, with all its glitz and glamour for the life of the cross as a Shepherd of God’s pasture.

Pat Attah:

Do you ever wonder why Pat Attah no longer appears in movies? This good-looking Nollywood hunk is now a pastor and can’t afford to accept any role that will compromise his church standards. He used to win ladies’ hearts and might still be doing so even as a pastor, but he is currently winning hearts and souls for Jesus. The well-formed actor and singer resides in Hamburg, Germany. He preaches often and even uses social networks sites such as Facebook to spread the Word of God to everyone.

Charles Okafor:

Charles Okafor who interprets his roles as a pastor in the movies to a perfection has also decided to try it out in real life. The veteran actor who recently made a comeback to the industry starring in Stanlee Ohikhuare’s Idahosa Trials and also in Uche Jombo’s ‘Misplaced’ is presently winning souls for Christ.

Edith Jane Ayalogu (nee Azuh):

Edith is also an actress in the mould of Liz Benson and the rest and very popular for her hit film, ‘Tears In Heaven’. She also starred in ‘Intimate Strangers’ and ;Double Bond’. Edith quit Nollywood to answer the divine call for ministry. Her husband said he felt hard done by when she decided to quit Nollywood after their marriage but had come to support his wife, claiming he could not fight God’s divine order.

Dan Oluigbo:

He may be relatively unknown to the present generation Nollywood fans but he is one of the pioneers of what is known today as Nollywood. Apart from starring as a chief priest in the 1992 first Nigerian movie, ‘Living In Bondage’ he has starred in other films such as ‘Evil Deed’ and ‘Stolen Crown’. He is now in Trinity Life Centre, an interdenominational church where he serves as a pastor.