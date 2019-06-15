Prayers, Democracy And Good Governance

It is commonplace among religious groups for issues relating to governance and leadership to be made prayer points. This arises from the belief that only God anoints leaders and to that extent, the led must pray for and support them as a matter of divine injunction. There are verses in the bible and the Qur’an to justify this disposition.

Drawing from this, many religious leaders in the country are beginning to make it their duty to remind their followers about this injunction. Democracy, the process that enables the people to choose their own leaders in an election, even makes it pertinent that the people must prayerfully support those they elected to preside over their affairs within a given period.

However, praying for the success in office of the elected leaders does not in any way preclude the people from raising issues concerning their effectiveness in office or otherwise. In a democratic dispensation, it is abhorrent to have a docile citizenry that are indifferent to the policies, plans and programmes of their leaders. They are expected to critically examine the personalities and what they are doing in office if only to let them know that what the leaders are doing are in the people’s best interest. And this, in the understanding of this newspaper, does not translate to an attempt to run the government down.

It has become imperative to point this out because, most recently, especially since the conclusion of the general election that returned President Muhammadu Buhari to office, there have been calls by some religious leaders that Nigerians should pray for their leaders to succeed. Curiously, some of these religious leaders also see criticisms of the government as capable of bringing the government down. This is the point at which we begin to worry about the intentions of these religious leaders and which also raises the question as to whether or not they really wish the government well.

It is important to remind those religious leaders who, in our opinion, are playing to the gallery, that those in government, if they are truly serious with their governance processes, must necessarily expect reactions from the people they govern as a way of assuring themselves that they are on the right path. And this does tantamount to bring- him- down syndrome. Most leaders are often always at home with constructive criticisms and fact-based assessment of their policies and programmes.

It is of a fact that the nation is yet to find enduring solutions to its security challenge, the problem of unemployment, the poor state of infrastructure, health issues, the sluggish rate at which the economy is moving and, of course, the effect of the monster called corruption.

Solving these problems in some other climes do not need only prayers. They are usually taken care of with pragmatic approach and ingenuity by the populace, both those in government and outside of it. Some of these approaches can and do come by way of critical analysis which may point out flaws in the policy direction of the government and recommend ways of doing the right thing.

We encourage Nigerians to pray for the success of governance, that the right thing be done. But it will take more than prayers to get the nation out of the woods it is presently in. The religious leaders who think that this is the only way to go must begin to do a rethink. They must begin to disabuse their minds that criticising the political leaders is improper.

As the President kicks off his second term in office, it is pertinent to suggest to him that he needs more than prayers from prayer warriors to combat the myriad of challenges confronting the nation. While the nation is praying for him, we stress that this second term presents him with the opportunity to look inwards and identify among Nigerians those who will assist him in turning things around in the country for the better. Obviously, in our view, an average Nigerian believes that the country is a prayerful nation. The essence of the prayer, it must be made clear and understood, is to enable the leaders to make the right choices in the decision making process.

In 2013, Transparency International deemed Nigeria, with all the prayers by her citizens, as one of the most corrupt nations in the world, ranking the nation as 144th in Corruption Perception Index out of the 177 countries measured. This shows that Nigeria was the 33rd most corrupt country in 2013. Prayer alone cannot change this situation. Good governance and attitudinal change can.

We posit, therefore, that in a democracy, we need divine influence to get the people to open their eyes and choose leaders who are not just God-fearing but also man-fearing. In our opinion, no country is governed just by a bunch of good people.