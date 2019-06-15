Selena Gomez Says New Album Is ‘Finally Done’

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, “The Dead Don’t Die,” on Monday night (June 10), and shared that her new album is “finally done.”

The “I Can’t Get Enough” singer has been teasing fans via social media the last few months, and when asked for an update on whether the album is coming soon, she affirmed what everyone’s been waiting to hear. “Yes!” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Yes, it’s finally done.”

“That’s all,” she said afterwards, teasing that she can’t give any more info at the moment.

Until her album is released, fans can see her in her latest movie, The Dead Don’t Die, which hits theatres on Friday (June 14). She stars alongside Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, and more in a star-studded cast.

The pop star also posted a selfie on Instagram on May 8 with the caption, “studio diva.