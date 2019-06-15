We Are Ready To Pay Counterpart Funds For Devt, Gov Yahaya Assures.

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, over the weekend in Gombe, said his administration is ready to ensure prompt payment of counterpart funding for all agreements signed with Development Partners and Donor Agencies operating in the state in order to facilitate their efficiency, smooth and mutually beneficial operation.

Speaking with the Coordinators of funded projects and programmes in Gombe State at the state Government House, Governor Yahaya, said the dire condition of the people of the State calls for collective and concerted efforts to strengthen and develop more avenues of improving the livelihood of the people through strategic partnership with relevant stakeholders.

He said his administration will strengthen partnership with donor agencies and development partners in order to attract enough dividends of democracy to the people across all sectors of human endeavors.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya however lamented the nonchalant posture of the immediate past administration on such viable projects of direct bearing to the common man and non-involvement of the government in the activities of the development partners, the development that he said led to loss of a lot of opportunities for the state and the people.

He disclosed that his administration will appoint a senior official that will be assigned to monitor all development partner projects in the state with a view to ensuring full implementation for the overall benefit of the people.

He also vowed to ensure that the people of the state benefit maximally from the World Bank projects and other interventionists programmes by development partners, indicating his resolve to pursue results at all costs.

Earlier, the coordinators led by the General Manager, Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP), Abubakar Ardo Kumo made presentations on the various projects and programmes they carry out in the state, most of which he said were characterized by common challenge of nonpayment of counterpart funds by the previous government.

They however appealed to the government of Inuwa Yahaya to assist in the implementation and timely payment of counterpart funds without which some projects will come to a standstill while others may lose the chances of being extended beyond 2019.