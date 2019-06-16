Drama As 9th Senate Begins Sitting

The red chamber was full of drama and humour during its first sitting after inauguration, writes SUNDAY ISUWA

Following its Tuesday’s inauguration that led to the emergence of Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North) as its president, the Nigerian Senate on Thursday settled down for its legislative duties. But the session was a mixture of humour and errors, despite the fact that at least 43 senators who were in the 8th Assembly returned.

The legislative proceedings which were supposed to commence at 10am, started at 10:22, following a prayer by the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan.

Without a senate leader and other presiding officers, the chamber went awkwardly silent for some minutes before proceedings commenced proper.

Before long, the only contestant in last Tuesday’s election for the Senate president’s office, Sen Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), entered the chamber as proceedings were already ongoing. He walked straight to the Senate president and they exchanged pleasantries.

During the adoption of votes and proceedings for the sitting, senators raised the alarm that there were many errors concerning their names and constituencies they represent.

Sen Suleiman Kwari (APC Kaduna North) had moved for the adoption of the Tuesday’s proceedings, Sen Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya (APC Sokoto) seconded. That did not just happen without an error being pointed out by former governor of Benue State, who had served in the House of

Representatives, Gabriel Suswam.

Suswam drew the attention of the Senate President that the motion was not moved appropriately, which made Lawan ask senators involved to start afresh before the Tuesday’s votes and proceedings were approved.

At 10:37am, former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha entered the chamber and was sworn in immediately by the clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewo. Okorocha missed the inauguration as a result of a return certificate saga with INEC.

A mild drama however ensued when Istifanus Dung Gyang (PDP Plateau North) rose under order 42 of the Senate rules to challenge the democracy day

speech of president Muhammadu Buhari. But his intervention was stopped by the senate president who called for a vote on the issue. When put to vote whether Gyang should continue talking on the Buhari’s June 12 speech or not, the nays had it.

The deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege stood to raise an order of the day but while he was speaking, Sen Uche Ekwenife (Anambra) raised a point of order that in the June 12 celebration, the chief electoral officer was not honoured.

She said, “Since the first speaker talked about June 12, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the then chairman of the National Electoral Commission of Nigeria

asked me to raise the issue.” The senate president, Lawan, asked Uche to raise the issue on another legislative day.

Omo-Agege continued with his motion urging the Senate to write letters to president Muhammadu Buhari, African Union (AU); Common Wealth

Parliamentary Association (CPA); Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); ECOWAS Parliament; Pan African Parliament; and Association of Senate, Shoora and Equivalent Council in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA), and send a congratulatory message to the Honourable Speaker and the

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on their election and inform them that the Senate had elected its presiding officers.

Also, Omo-Agege urged the Senate to direct the Clerk to the National Assembly to advise the Secretary to the Government of the Federation that a quorum of Senate has assembled and is ready to receive any communication from president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But Sen Michael Opeyemi Bamidele raised a point of order 3 that the country does not have Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Bamidele warned that whatever they do, the language of communication must be consistent and seek for the amendment of the order paper.

The senate president, who quickly responded by asking the secretariat to take note, however added that the SGF office still exists. He said that the Senate was not writing to an individual.

The chamber was a bit rowdy at this point, with Senators insisting the letter should not be addressed to an individual. When the Senate moved into a closed door session, many thought that at the time they return, heads of Rules and business, Spokesperson and senate services might have been appointed but nothing of such happened.

The closed door meeting started at about 11:03am and the Senators revert to plenary at about 12:24pm.

After returning from the closed door without presiding officers, the Senate embarked on a 3-weeks recess to resume on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2019.

This followed a motion moved by the deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege which was seconded by Sen Philip Aduda (PDP FCT).

The Senate before adjourning, set up a 12 member home and services committee chaired by Sen Abba Kyari (Borno North), to liaise with the management of the National Assembly for chamber’s seating arrangement and provision of offices.

Other members of the committee are: Aisha Ahmed Modibbo (Adamawa Central), Gabriel Suswam (Benue North East), Sabi Abdullahi (Niger

North), Betty Appiafi (Rivers, West), Bassey Akpan Albert (Cross River, South), Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East), Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South),

Adeola Olamilekan (Lagos West), Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), Stella Odua (Anambra North) and Jibrin Barau (Kano North).

The committee has two weeks to complete the assignment and submit its report. While thanking the committee in advance, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan said while others will be enjoying the recess, the members of the committee will still be working.

“Let me thank the committee in advance with the sacrifice it will make. With the recess, they will carry out their assignment,” Lawan said.