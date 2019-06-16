Niger State To Dualise Minna-Bida Road With IDB’s $180.5m Loan

All is set for the Niger State government to spend $180.5million Islamic Development Bank (IDB) loan on the dualisation of the Minna- Bida road, Abu Nmodu reports

Niger state government has announced plans to embark on the dualisation of Minna-Bida road. The road has been in the state of disrepair for several years and consequently claimed the lives of commuters plying the route through avoidable motor accidents.

The planned dualisation of this road is like end of first tenure gift from Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to the people of the state and commuters from all parts of the country.

Interestingly, the erstwhile state executive council announced the approval of the duallisation of the road at its last executive council meeting before the commencement of Governor Bello’s second term.

The outgoing commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Zakeri Abubakar announced after the last executive council meeting that the road will be constructed with $180.5 million Islamic Development Bank IDB loan already approved and included in the national borrowing plan.

Zakeri who underscored the economic importance of the road that has defied all rehabilitation efforts of the government, noted that from all indications the road has expired since it was constructed first in the late 70s to early 80s.

He said the total cost of the road project is put at $200.5 million , and that the government will make up for the balance of the money after drawing the IDB loan.

The Commissioner said the balance of over N6 billion the government will make up for, to ensure that the project is well financed , will be spread over a period of 30 months that the project will last before its completion.

According to him the project is expected to be completed in 2021 spreading over two and a half fiscal years with all standard facilities in line with world best practices.

Zakeri disclosed that the repayment of the IDB loan had the nodding of federal executive council and that of the national assembly, as it was included in the national borrowing plan.

He explained that the federal executive council had in 2016 approved a borrowing limit of $266 million for the state and was included in the national borrowing plan that was passed to the national assembly.

He said: “The initial concept of the project was passed to the national assembly by the federal executive council for inclusion in the national borrowing plan, we thereafter engaged a consultant to assess what was required.

“The consultant provided us with the following components, the dualisation of Bida-Minna road of about 82 kilometers by two making 164 kilometers, because the road constructed in the early eighties has expired”.

Zakeri added that the road when completed will have two bridges, two overhead bridges , two toll gates with medical, and police out posts as well as estimated traffic volume of a total of over three million annually.

He stated that the road was strategically designed to join the ongoing dualisation of Suleja through to Bida- Mokwa –Jebba-Ilorin federal road, as well as that of Minna-Sarikin Pawa – Kaduna road, thereby opening the state from every angle.

The construction of the road will no doubt boost the economy of the state and also help in generating employment through various activities that will come with its construction.

Zakeri stated that the plan was to ensure that cars pay N100 toll fees, buses, N150, medium heavy duty vehicles, N300 while articulated vehicles will pay N1000.

By inference, the state will be generating money from the road when completed, considering the fact that over three million vehicles of different categories will be plying the road.

The plan for the repayment of the IDB loan by the government, Zakeri had disclosed will be over 25 years, which means it will not be a burden on the state in terms of repayment.

The National assembly has approved $266 million borrowing plan for Niger state including the $180.5 from the IDB for the Minna –Bida road.

Some of those interviewed on the plan of government plan to construct the Bida-Minna road through the IDB loan viewed it as a welcome development.

They heaved a sigh of relief that the road is finally receiving the deserved attention.

Isah Ahmed, a public affairs analyst said that if the government is able to complete the project, it will make history in terms of road infrastructure in the state.

He stated that though people will think of the burden of the loan repayment but observed that “ the issue of loan is a continuous thing in government circle, after all the government of Abubakar Sani Bello inherited bond debt of about N30 billion, so it is continuous thing”.

Kabiru Umaru, a commercial car driver said it was gladdening to hear of the news of the dualisation of the Bida road, which he noted has claimed many lives, and that the project if completed will open up Niger state.

During the inauguration of the Governor Bello for second term, the governor further reiterated his commitment to infrastructural development especially in the areas of opening roads hitherto impassable.

“Given its strategic location, the state serves as the link between the northern and southern parts of the country, and the gateway to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It also hosts longest Federal roads in the country; this situation though quite positive, has its downsides in daily heavy-duty vehicular movements across the state, with the attendant consequences of a high budgetary burden on the State Government for road maintenance support”.

Consequently, the Governor stated that the government will continue to invest in road infrastructure to ensure that the roads are motorable and in good condition to complement other efforts.