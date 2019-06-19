Connect with us
FG Flags-off Reconstruction Of N3.6bn Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Published

1 min ago

on

The Federal Government, Monday, flagged off reconstruction works on Okokomaiko-Agbara end of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, disclosing that N3.6 billion has been released for the exercise.

The Managing Director, Federal Road Maintenance Authority, (FERMA), Mr. Nurudeen Rafindadi, who disclosed this at the flag-off ceremony added that due to the importance of the road, rehabilitation works would be completed on the 12 kilometer portion of the road in six months.

He stressed that the aim behind the project was to reduce travel time on the international road.

“And that was why the Federal Executive Council, FEC in May  approved the documentations submitted for the rehabilitation of the road,” Rafindadi added.

He explained that aside the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government was also working on another section of the road; dividing it into three Lots for easy and smooth completion.

According to him, the three sections on the 70 kilometre Lagos-Badagry Expressway are from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko which is 20 kilometre, Okokomaiko to Agbara, which is the second section, is 12 kilometre and the third section is from Agbara to Seme, which is from 32 kilometre down.

“While the first is been handled by the state Government, the Federal Government through the ministry and FERMA are handling the second and third sections. The second section is where we will be embarking on rehabilitation works. And for the third section, the contract has been awarded and would be reconstructed.”

On the second section which is been rehabilitated, the Managing Director said: “I can assure the motorist that in the next six and 12 months, they will see a better road because the contractor (Wizchino Engineering Limited) is ready to commence the work.”

While assuring motorist of improved traffic management during the rehabilitation exercise, Rafindadi hinted that FERMA would engage the Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of works on traffic management.

He said: “There will always be arrangement for traffic management. We have been on the project before today. We have done a lot of works. What I can assure you is that during the construction, the traffic will not be hectic as it presently is.”

 

