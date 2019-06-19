NEWS
Gowon Commends NYSC Management
The initiator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has commended the management of the scheme for mentoring young graduates towards becoming responsible leaders in the society.
He noted that the NYSC scheme has instilled the spirit of selfless service in successive batches of corps members across the country.
According to a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, General Gowon made the commendation when the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim visited him in his office in Abuja.
While congratulating the DG on his appointment, the former Head of State expressed delight that at 46, the scheme has stood the test of time.
He congratulated the corps members on their selfless services to the country through the scheme, which has exposed them to the diverse cultures making up Nigeria.
Speaking further, Gowon also commended the federal government for granting automatic employment to 168 NYSC President’s Honours Award recipients.
He lauded the involvement of the scheme in the 2019 general elections and charged the staff to work towards sustaining the scheme.
General Gowon appealed to the state governments to make provisions for the maintenance of facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camps.
Earlier, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said that he decided to pay homage to the elder statesman as the founding father of the NYSC scheme.
He observed that many Nigerians are not conversant with the NYSC Act, which is the guiding principle of NYSC, appealing that Nigerians should take more than a passing interest in the affairs of the Corps, as the scheme is a national asset.
MOST READ
Gowon Commends NYSC Management
The initiator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has commended...
Ogun Govt Mourns Awosedo
The Ogun State government has expressed shock at the death of frontline politician and businessman, Olajide Awosedo who passed on...
Insecurity: Annual Nupe Day Celebration To Focus On Prayers
The Etsu Nupe, and chairman Niger State Traditional council, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has disclosed that the Annual Nupe Day celebration...
NYSC Promises Safe Camping For Corps Members
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) coordinator in FCT, Hajia Walida Isa, has stated that everything have been put in...
Lawan Appoints Chief Of Staff, Media Aide
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan yesterday made his first appointments when he announced the engagement of Babagana Muhammad Aji and Festus...
Lack Of Will To Perform Task Causes Operational Setbacks – Buratai
The Chief Of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has blamed setbacks in Nigerian Army operations in recent times to...
NASS Inauguration: How Clerk Averted Constitutional Crisis
To say the road to the inauguration of the 9th Senate on June 11, 2019 was tumultuous and tension soaked,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
JUST-IN: PMB Signs Polytechnic Amendment Bill, One Other Into Law
- FEATURED21 hours ago
GYB: The Giant Unifier At 44
- NEWS20 hours ago
Police Deny Discovery Of Arms In Adamawa Poly Mosque
- EDUCATION15 hours ago
Free Schools: OPM Founder Bags NANS Icon Award
- NEWS24 hours ago
One Killed, 6 Vehicles Destroyed In Kona, Fulani Clash
- SPORTS20 hours ago
PSG Set To Cash In On Neymar
- NEWS17 hours ago
Egypt Buries Ex-Leader Morsi After Sudden Death
- NEWS24 hours ago
I’ve Left Issues In 8th Senate Behind Me – Omo-Agege