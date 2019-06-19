Gowon Commends NYSC Management

The initiator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has commended the management of the scheme for mentoring young graduates towards becoming responsible leaders in the society.

He noted that the NYSC scheme has instilled the spirit of selfless service in successive batches of corps members across the country.

According to a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, General Gowon made the commendation when the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim visited him in his office in Abuja.

While congratulating the DG on his appointment, the former Head of State expressed delight that at 46, the scheme has stood the test of time.

He congratulated the corps members on their selfless services to the country through the scheme, which has exposed them to the diverse cultures making up Nigeria.

Speaking further, Gowon also commended the federal government for granting automatic employment to 168 NYSC President’s Honours Award recipients.

He lauded the involvement of the scheme in the 2019 general elections and charged the staff to work towards sustaining the scheme.

General Gowon appealed to the state governments to make provisions for the maintenance of facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camps.

Earlier, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said that he decided to pay homage to the elder statesman as the founding father of the NYSC scheme.

He observed that many Nigerians are not conversant with the NYSC Act, which is the guiding principle of NYSC, appealing that Nigerians should take more than a passing interest in the affairs of the Corps, as the scheme is a national asset.