NPFL Top Goal Scorer: Ibrahim, Udoh To Receive Eunisell Boot

Organiser of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Eunisell Boot Award, has announced that it will award the Eunisell Boot to both Sanusi Ibrahim of Nasarawa United and Mfon Udoh of Akwa United, top scorers in the just NPFL 2018/2019 season.

Eunisell instituted the award in 2018, with each goal worth N200, 000, but in a dramatic move, Eunisell said the prize money will not be shared, instead the top two goal scorers will be presented with a cheque for N2m for the ten goals scored.

Eunisell Group Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga said, “Our logic is simple; both players deserve to be rewarded for their performances. The eligibility to be awarded the Eunisell Boot is based on the most goals scored.

“This past season saw Ibrahim and Udoh each scoring 10 goals. We look no further than that; there are no technical considerations that we factor in. We are delighted for these two players at the top of their game.”

Ikenga continued; “The rationale behind Eunisell introducing the award in 2018 was three-fold: First, we set out to help increase the standard of professional football in Nigeria through incentive and awareness. Second, demonstrate to the youth that playing football in the professional league in

Nigeria is a viable career and third, increase spectator interest and support for local teams and players.”

The former Kano Pillars striker, now playing for Esperance Sportif of Tunisia, Junior Lokosa won the inaugural edition of Eunisell Boot Award. He congratulated Sanusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udon for their victory, saying winning the award in 2018 had positive impetus to his career.

“I wish Ibrahim and Udoh well. Winning the Eunisell Boot had a dramatic and positive impact on my career. Congratulations to them,” Lokosa said.