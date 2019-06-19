NEWS
Ogun Govt Mourns Awosedo
The Ogun State government has expressed shock at the death of frontline politician and businessman, Olajide Awosedo who passed on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued in Abeokuta by Mr. Kunle Somorin, the chief press secretary to the governor, Governor Abiodun was quoted as saying: “It was with shock that the news of Rev Olajide Awosedo was received by the State Government. We are pained that such a gentleman-politician was lost at this hour when his services would have complemented those of other compatriots to reposition Ogun State for greater height.
“At only 68 years,” the statement added, “we had hoped he still had more time to contribute to the nation’s development in politics and business.
“We are however consoled, that while he lived, he left an indelible mark in both politics and business, especially in the property sector where his company, Grant Property, is a key player.
“He will be surely sorely missed by the people and Government of Ogun State who he had aspired to serve as Governor in 2011.
“We pray that the Lord Almighty consoles his wife, children and other family members. May God grant his friends, associates and colleagues too, the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”
