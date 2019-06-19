PDP Governors Forum And Its Emerging Turning Point

The ultimate measure of true success is first, the ability to reinvent. When the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, suffered a setback in the 2015 general elections, pessimists gave the party slim chance of a quick recovery. For the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF), a political and policy think tank whose members are state governors affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party, it was as if, the long night was not going to be over soon.

However, the party’s astounding performances in the 2019 general elections have added springs under the foot of the PDPGF. Formed on February 24, 2013, with the aims of providing a platform for governors to interact and exchange knowledge, ideas and experiences about how to move the party forward, as well as to better coordinate programmes and policies in their various states, the Forum has once again found its voice because of the assemblage of men of immeasurable pedigree.

As Napoleon Hill noted in his famous book, “Think and Grow Rich,” “When defeat comes, accept it as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal.” The evidence of the PDP reinventing itself is the astounding performance in the 2019 general elections.

The routing of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Oyo and Zamfara during the last gubernatorial elections has swelled the assemblage at the PDPGF. No doubt, the presence of Seyi Makinde, the amiable governor of Oyo State, one of the oldest states in the South West, and capital of the Yoruba civilization will certainly add impetus to crème’ de la crème’ at the PDP Governors Forum.

One of the landmarks of success in any organization is peaceful transition/succession. To prove that the PDP Governors Forum is once again, a force to be reckoned with, the process that led to the emergence of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, as its new leader was under a friendly and rancor-free atmosphere. The Forum that was once an object of mockery has found its rhythm again.

Just when APC governors are still struggling with whether to accept the minimum wage enacted into law by the federal government led by their party, the PDP Governors Forum, under the new leadership of Henry Seriake Dickson has come out with an emphatic yes to the new minimum wage. The tone with which Gov. Dickson spoke after his emergence, smacks a Forum that is re-invigorated.

In governance, like other realms of human endeavour, having ideas is not just enough but the resources to breathe life into those ideas. That is where the PDPGF has an edge. Of the nine oil-producing states in the country, six are led by PDP Governors. Without a doubt, buoyant economy is the life blood for result-oriented governance.

Other areas things are looking up for the Forum is the watertight-unity and unwavering solidarity amongst the governors. What’s more? Unlike other parties, there is harmonious working relationship between the PDP hierarchy, the PDPGF and lawmakers elected on the platform of the party.

The foregoing factors, when lumped up with the leadership acumen of the Gov Dickson- led-management, certainly translates into a new era for the Forum.

Who knows, with several cases still at the Elections Petitions Tribunals, the ranks of the Forum may be swollen further by the time the cases have gone through the proceedings.

The re-election of Barr. Nyesome Wike for a second term despite a well-orchestrated ‘Federal Might’ is a huge asset for the Forum. A large-hearted Wike serves as a beckon of courage, hope and rallying point for the Forum. His attribute of speaking to power, when others shiver makes him the one-man riot squad the Forum needs at this time to complete its reinvention. Wike has since first elected in 2015, proved what is possible, if elected public officials put the interest of the people first.

The ranks of the Forum are swelling and fortified with the re-election of Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who has remained a beckon of indispensable track records to the Forum. He has been tested through thick and thin at the Green Chamber and has held several sensitive positions in the House of Representatives ever before becoming speaker in 2011.

Gov Dickson Darius Ishaku’s matured and distinguished approach to issues will provide the much-needed moral anchor in steering the affairs of the Forum. He has proven overtimes to be a dependable character, worthy of been trusted. He is certainly an asset in the renewed drive to reposition the PDP Governors Forum.

Perhaps the icing on the cake for the group is the return of Gov Udom Emmanuel, who through unity of purpose has disarmed and subdued godfathers, hyenas and jackals. His focus and discerning approach to accomplishing tasks will in many ways be an indispensable asset to the rapid realization of the group’s goal.

Before the enigmatic Oluwaseyi Makinde became the governor of the Oyo State, a state regarded as the citadel of the Yoruba civilization, the PDP was not effectively in control of any state in the South West geo-political zone, after it lost Ekiti State to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the July 15, 2018, governorship election. His acumen as a deft boardroom player before joining politics will certainly be an asset to smooth working relationship between governors of the umbrella party.

The re-elected governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom is a man with a bagful of experiences. Liberal, cosmopolitan and thorough-breed, the continuous presence of the man, who claimed to have started out as motor park boy, but rose to the pinnacle of his political career surely has a lot to offer the PDP Governors Forum.

The Delta State-born and trained Medical Doctor and Governor of the ‘Big Heart’ state, Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, certainly has continued to be an immense source of inspiration and sustainability of the PDP Governor’s Forum, since becoming the helmsman of Delta in 2015. His quality representation at the Red Chamber equipped him adequately to contribute to the realization of the Forum’s aims and objectives. He is a man who learned through the ropes; as secretary and eventually chairman of a local government, secretary to state government, Okowa, without a doubt, is a seasoned administrator, who has proved his mettle without blemish.

The extension of PDP’s dominance to Adamawa State with Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in charge as governor has fortified the bargaining power and prestige of the PDP Governors Forum; aside his unflinching commitment to the promotion of PDP ideals, right from his days as the speaker of the ‘Land of Beauty’ state.

The addition of the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Abdulkadir Bala Muhammed to the rank of the Forum bears an eloquent testimony to the fact that, the Forum is a battalion of men of indispensable pedigree, character and dexterity. Gov. Muhammed it was, who, during his time at FCT, introduced the signature initiative called “Land Swap Policy”; and with such men in the ranks of PDP Governors Forum, a new day has certainly beckoned.

The entrance of Bello Matawalle Maradun into the PDP Governors Forum is coming eight years, after Mahmud Shinkafi left the Forum in 2011. Gov. Matawalle is coming into the reinvented Forum, when his state is facing enormous security challenges. But not to worry, with the presence of Governors Nyesome Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, who have successfully navigated their states through monumental security issues, Matawalle is assured of ready counsel.

The erudite governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, will bring action to bear in the renewed PDP Governors Forum. He is a man of few words but action-packed, that was why his re-election was without much sweat.

Embarking on rebuilding is not an easy task; it requires maturity and emotional stability; and these are qualities that are found in the charismatic Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State. His magnetic ability to moderate and mediate will certainly be a huge asset to the Forum.

Relationship or interactions in any group and association can hardly produce meaningful results, if everyone is at the same level of temperament all the time. That is where Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, comes in handy. His humility and discerning mien will sure bring some stability and progress to the Forum.

Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, may not wholly come under Chunua Achebe’s classification of those whose palm kernels were cracked for them by benevolent spirits, but for sure he is a destined child whose time of manifestation is now.

His entry and meteoric rise in politics were a combination of divine favour, hard work, commitment, loyalty and a burning desire to render service to humanity. Socially mobile, Governor Ihedioha has learnt the ropes, and will certainly deploy his parliamentary acumen to the service of the Forum. What’s more, with Govs Tambuwal and Ihedioha, the combination of the ‘Club of 2011’ Reps Leadership in the PDP Governors Forum, the Governor Dickson-led-Forum has its hands full of men of dexterity, character, indispensable experiences and emotional stability.

All that is left to guarantee success is proper mix.

– Okon, a public affairs analysts, doubles as Secretary of PDP Governors Forum