NEWS
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
Following condemnation by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) and some other All Progressive Congress (APC) support groups over the announcement of Dr Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has withdrawn the appointment.
A statement issued and signed by Mohammed Isa, the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media and Publicity said Lawan decided to rescind his earlier decision on the appointment, and wishes Adebayo the best in his future endeavours.
It would be recalled that shortly after Adebayo’s appointment, a group known as the Buhari Media Organisation issued a statement objecting it.
Even though Adebayo had said that as a law school student, he was still consulting his family on whether or not to accept the appointment.
But an earlier statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the Buhari Media Organisation said Adedayo’s appointment was surprising given his antecedents and his undisguised contempt for the All Progressives Congress(APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.
“In fact, we’re surprised that Adedayo would consider, let alone accept, an appointment under the APC after all he had done to denigrate and diminish the party before, during and after the February elections.
“This was a man who railed unceasingly at the APC and its Presidential candidate. This is the prophet of doom who predicted the imminent disintegration of Nigeria and that Buhari might be the last President of Nigeria”, the group said
