NEWS
Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Threat To Life
A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a policewoman, Esther Isijola and Richard over threat to life and irreconcilable differences.
Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President who led other two arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa and Mr Rafiu Olasunkanmi pronounced the marriage dissolved, citing threat to life as the reason.
Odunade awarded custody of the three children whose ages ranged between eight and 14 to the plaintiff and ordered respondent to pay N10,000, as monthly feeding allowance for the children’s upkeep.
He also ordered him to be responsible for their education and other welfare.
Isijola, a mother of three, in her petition said: ”I have been married to Richard for 15 years now. I have known no happiness because he does not treat me well.
“He humiliates me in the presence of our three children, extended family members and even outsiders. He strips me naked and beats me.
”He has accused me of adultery . His mother has also stopped him from eating any food I cook.
”When Richard resigned from the Police Force, he opted to travel abroad and he sold off all the property that we jointly owned without my knowledge”.
However, the respondent firmly opposed the divorce while acknowledging the fact that he had all along been a terrible husband.
“My lord, please, help me beg my wife, Esther, I have really offended her.
“Esther is a truly loving wife, she has been so helpful to me.
“For the sake of our children and for the sake of my calling as an Evangelist, forgive me,” Richard pleaded.
The respondent also claimed that he was addicted to alcohol.
MOST READ
Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Threat To Life
A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a policewoman, Esther Isijola and Richard over threat...
Accused Spy In Russia Wants Trump’s Help
A former US Marine held in Russia on suspicion of spying has called on US President Donald Trump and the...
NAFDAC To Ban Paraquat, Atrazine Products In Nigeria
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will soon ban the use of Paraquat...
Buhari Holds Bilateral Talks With President Talon Of Benin Republic
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic at the Presidential Villa,...
Economic Depression Not Enough To Commit Suicide – Analyst
Mr Anjous Yinka, an Economist and Public Affairs Analyst, has said that financial challenges were not enough reasons for anyone...
Court Orders NIS To Pay Ex-Staff N9.7m
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday issued a garnishee order on bank accounts of Nigeria Immigration Service, to pay...
Biplane Crashes In Northern Kazakhstan, Killing One
An AN-2 biplane crashed in Northern Kazakhstan on Thursday when spraying chemical fertilizers, leaving one dead and two others injured,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Borno Gov. Appoints SSG, COS, Others
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Suicide: FG Restricts Sale, Use Of Sniper
- EDUCATION10 hours ago
FG To Enroll Federal Varsities On IPPIS Platform
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Anti-Party Activities: Ex-Gov Yari Rejects APC’s Committee Report
- POLITICS8 hours ago
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
- NEWS17 hours ago
FG Flags-off Reconstruction Of N3.6bn Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- NEWS20 hours ago
NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets
- NEWS3 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC