Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Threat To Life

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a policewoman, Esther Isijola and Richard over threat to life and irreconcilable differences.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President who led other two arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa and Mr Rafiu Olasunkanmi pronounced the marriage dissolved, citing threat to life as the reason.

Odunade awarded custody of the three children whose ages ranged between eight and 14 to the plaintiff and ordered respondent to pay N10,000, as monthly feeding allowance for the children’s upkeep.

He also ordered him to be responsible for their education and other welfare.

Isijola, a mother of three, in her petition said: ”I have been married to Richard for 15 years now. I have known no happiness because he does not treat me well.

“He humiliates me in the presence of our three children, extended family members and even outsiders. He strips me naked and beats me.

”He has accused me of adultery . His mother has also stopped him from eating any food I cook.

”When Richard resigned from the Police Force, he opted to travel abroad and he sold off all the property that we jointly owned without my knowledge”.

However, the respondent firmly opposed the divorce while acknowledging the fact that he had all along been a terrible husband.

“My lord, please, help me beg my wife, Esther, I have really offended her.

“Esther is a truly loving wife, she has been so helpful to me.

“For the sake of our children and for the sake of my calling as an Evangelist, forgive me,” Richard pleaded.

The respondent also claimed that he was addicted to alcohol.