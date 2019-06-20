CRIME
EFCC Arrests 27 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Recovers 8 Exotic Cars, Other Items
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, on Thursday arrested 27 alleged fraudsters along with four ladies suspected to be their girlfriends in Osogbo, Osun State capital.
The Acting Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr Tony Oriade, in a statement said the operatives of the Commission swept on the hideouts of the suspected internet fraudsters to smoke them out in the early morning raid.
According to him, the raid led to the arrest of 27 men and four ladies suspected to be girlfriends of some of the arrested suspects.
“Officials of the Commission have embarked on weeks of surveillance, working on series of intelligence gathered on the activities of suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in locations across the city.
“The intelligence was found to be substantially credible, leading to the sting operation on Thursday.
“Among the arrested suspects are Adeleke Peter, Babalola Abiodun, Aduroja Temitope, Abdulazeez Razak, Adesina Adewale, Osayintoba Dare, Adebowale Fadairo, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Akinseye Samuel and Osanyintoba Femi.
“Others include: Austin Onyekachukwu, Oluwaseun Adesina, Ibosiola Olamilekan, Ayoola Lekan, Abdullahi Owopade, Olatunbosun Kolawole, Saheed Adebola, Osanyintoba Pelumi, Ayo Bello, Samuel Emmanuel, Olalekan Oladele, Solomon Mattew, Oyelude Opeyemi, Quadri Olatunji, Ibrahim Alao, Tunde Bello and Fatolu Temitope”.
He noted that the Commission also recovered eight exotic cars including two Lexus and six Toyota brands, as well as many costly phones and laptops, among other items.
“The suspects, who claimed to be graduates, students, computer engineers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged act.
“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded” Oriade said.
