Man Loses 11-year-old Marriage For Threatening Wife’s Life With Gun

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between Jolomi and Osaryekeme Odometa, over threat to her life.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye said that since the petitioner, Osaryekeme, insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option other than to grant her wish and pronounced the union dissolved.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mrs Osaryekeme Odometa and Mr Jolomi Odometa dissolved today, both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested, the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavor.

“The custody of the only child of the marriage is awarded to the petitioner, Osaryekeme, while Jolomi must be paying N5,000 monthy for the feeding and must also be responsible for child’s education and general welfare,” Koledoye ruled.

The petitioner, Osaryekeme, had earlier approached the court to dissolve the 11-year-old union over husband’s constant threat to her life.

“There was a day we were going to church, he asked me why I was not wearing my wedding ring, I told him I removed it when I wanted to wash but forgot to wear it back.

“He turned back and drove me to my parent’s house. In their presence, he threatened to rent a gun, kill me and my parents.

“Whenever we have misunderstanding, my husband will be saying that he will kill me with gun, I am afraid, he may carry out his threat one day.

The 40-year-old stylist said that her husband turned her into a punching bag.

“Jolomi derived pleasure in beating me to the extent that people in the area always asked me if I don’t have relatives.

“There was a day he was driving and I tried to correct his driving, he got angry, stopped his car and dragged me out.

“He brought out his belt and started beating me on the road in the public.

“He once chased me out of the house in the night naked but my neighbours gave me clothes to wear.

“Even during pregnancy, he beats me with belt, he beat me the day I was to deliver our baby.

“When I got to the hospital, the doctor asked my husband to sign that I will be delivered by Caesarean Section (CS); he refused and told me to call my mother to come and sign.”

The mother of one said that her husband brought out all her clothes burnt some and gave others to his girlfriend.

The embattled woman pleaded with the court to terminate their marriage that she was no longer interested and she wanted to return the bride price.

However, in his own response, the respondent, Jolomi, denied some of the allegations but agreed that he beat his wife frequently.

“It is true I beat her often with belt whenever she erred.”

The 45-year-old businessman said that his wife did not make the marriage to work adding that she always packed out of her matrimonial home whenever they had misunderstanding.

“She has moved out of the house on four occasions over slight misunderstanding.”

The respondent said that he would not collect any bride price from his wife.

“I was not the one that paid the bride price, so I will not accept it, she should go to my family that paid it and return it.”

He made a fervent plea to the court not to dissolve the marriage that he still love his wife.