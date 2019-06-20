Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

NCDMB Acquires Equity In 12,000bpd Modular Refinery

Published

1 min ago

on

By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) yesterday announced equity acquisition in the 12,000barrels per day Azikel Hydroskimming Modular refinery being constructed by Azikel Petroleum Limited at Obunagha, Gbarain, Bayelsa state.

When completed and operational in 2021, the refinery would produce about 1.3million litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) as well as diesel, kerosene, mixed liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) and a small percentage of heavy fuel oil.

Executive secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, and the director of finance and personnel management, Mr. Isaac Yalah, signed the shareholders’ agreement and the share subscription agreement during a ceremony at the board’s office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, while the president of Azikel Petroleum Limited, Dr. Eruani Azibapu Godbless and vice president, Mr. Presley Asemota signed for the company.

Wabote described the Azikel modular refinery as the second and largest so far in the board’s portfolio of support for the construction of modular refineries, noting that the partnership had huge prospects in jobs creation, value retention, petroleum products availability and in the development of in-country capability. He added that ’’the project fits perfectly with our vision to serve as a catalyst for the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

He said NCDMB was in the final stages of commencing partnership in the development of another modular refinery in Calabar, Cross River State before the end of 2019.

According to him, ’’We are proud to be part of the journey to wean off our dear country from massive importation of petroleum products.

“Our data analytics show that we can more than double the contribution of the oil sector to the gross domestic product if we achieve the current growth trajectory with the refurbishment of existing refineries, completion of the Dangote Refinery, and ongoing modular refineries, to bring refining to about 50 percent of our oil production capacity from the current level of below 20 percent.”

The executive secretary further explained that the board’s intervention extends to gas processing and utilisation and it had progressed discussions with partners on the establishment of LPG cylinders manufacturing plant, LPG depots, and gas processing facilities.

“One of the projects of interest is the establishment of an inland LPG depot in Abuja to complement federal government’s LPG Penetration Initiative. This project is part of the gas value chain as it utilises condensate which is one of the bye-products from gas processing.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in approving the licensing of modular refineries as a strategic solution for promoting local refining of petroleum products, job creation and industrialisation. He also announced that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) would partner with Azikel Refinery by providing it crude feedstock from its oil fields.

In his comments, Dr. Eruani described NCDMB’s partnership in the modular refinery project as historic, highlighting that the board has gone beyond its role as a regulatory agency to also serve as a catalytic agent to develop the infrastructure needed to address insufficiency of refined petroleum products in Nigeria.

Eruani confirmed that products from Azikel Refinery would meet the petroleum needs of residents in Bayelsa and the Niger Delta region, noting that ”we are creating industrialisation and employment, rejigging the economy of the Niger Delta people and Bayelsa State.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

POLITICS22 mins ago

Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President

By Inneh Barth The victory of Senator Ovie Augustine Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President against Senator Ike Ekweremadu did...
EDUCATION25 mins ago

NANS Backs NECO Registrar Over Reforms

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has thrown its support behind efforts to introduce reforms in...
METRO26 mins ago

NGO Commences Tree Planting Exercise In Bwari

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI An Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Purple Hands Empowerment Initiative, has commenced tree planting exercise, with the planting...
NEWS27 mins ago

FCTA Pledges To Empower SMEs

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has put in place various measures to empower small,...
EDUCATION28 mins ago

TETFund As Lifeline For Tertiary Institutions

Over the years, the federal government through the TETFund has ensured that funds are disbursed towards revitalising the public tertiary...
EDUCATION31 mins ago

UNICAL: Blazing The Trail In Academic Excellence

By Richard Ndoma, Calabar The declining quality of tertiary education in Nigeria has become a source of worry as it...
NEWS36 mins ago

‘NDDC Scholars To Receive Fees, Stipends Next Week’

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has assured scholars sponsored by the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: