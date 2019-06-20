Total, UNITAR Sign SPG To Promote Plastic Recycling In Nigeria

Total in Nigeria and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have signed a Special Purpose Grant (SPG) to reduce plastic pollution and help save the environment.

Mr Charles Ebereonwu, the Manager, Corporation Communications of Total, said in Lagos on Thursday that the agreement was signed on April 1, 2018 in Lagos and countersigned by the UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director, UNITAR.

Ebereonwu said that the promotion of plastic recycling had received a boost to address challenges on environmental pollution.

The Total spokesman quoted Mr Nicolas Terraz, Managing Director, Total E & P Nigeria, Ltd., saying: “We expect that this project will bring a turnaround to the Nigerian recycling sector.

“It will also create employment at every step of the value chain.”

Ebereonwu said that the two-year project is expected to create employment, induce research and finally unbundle opportunities to small and medium scale enterprises.

He said the grant would be managed by UNITAR with an implementation committee to create a full recycling plant that would be located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“As a responsible Energy Company, Total is committed to the preservation of the environment and considers plastic recycling as a sustainable path to this commitment.

“The company is ready to engage all stakeholders on specific projects dealing with better recycling, waste management and eco-design.

“Total also actively supports initiatives in environmental awareness and education,” he said.

In his response, the Country Head & Resident Representative of UNITAR, Lawrence Boms, said: “This is not the first time we have been in partnership with Total.

“We know the Sustainable Development Goals are not done on paper; you have to do practical things to create employability, and do something to save the planet.

“That is why we are really interested and happy to partner with Total this time again.’’