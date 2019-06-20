Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

UI Rusticates 16, Expels 5 Students For Gross Misconduct

Published

1 min ago

on

The Central Student Disciplinary Committee (CSDC) of the University of Ibadan has rusticated 16 students and expelled five others.

The decision of the committee was contained in a special Bulletin signed by the institution’s Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi.

The 16 students who were rusticated were to stay at home for two semesters for examination and gross misconducts.

The expelled students were found guilty of impersonation.

According to the Registrar, the affected students are regular degree students and those from the Distance Learning Centre.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Click To Get NAFDAC Approved Natural Supplements That Reverse HIGH BP, PEPTIC ULCER, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION/ QUICK EJACULATION, EYES Problem, GLAUCOMA, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES, FIBROID, INFECTIONS
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

UI Rusticates 16, Expels 5 Students For Gross Misconduct

The Central Student Disciplinary Committee (CSDC) of the University of Ibadan has rusticated 16 students and expelled five others. The...
NEWS3 mins ago

Sickle Cell Day: Obaseki Commits To Welfare Of Patients, Lauds eHealth Africa For Donating Genotype Testing Kits.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated commitment to improving the welfare of sickle cell patients and commended...
NEWS9 mins ago

Gov. Dickson Approves Employment Of 838 Casual Workers In MDAs

The Bayelsa State Governor, the Hon. Seriake Dickson has approved the employment of 838 casual workers in all the Ministries,...
NEWS14 mins ago

80 Percent Of 1.8m IDPs In Northeast Are Women – UN

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon has said that 80 percent the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)...
NEWS19 mins ago

Shun Detractors, Archbishop Idahosa Urges Obaseki

The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Dr. Margret Benson Idahosa, has assured Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin...
NEWS26 mins ago

Number Plates: FRSC Fixes August 1 For Clampdown On Motorcycles, Tricycles

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has directed a nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without...
NEWS26 mins ago

C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others

The rice revolution initiative of Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has started yielding results with the supply of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: