UI Rusticates 16, Expels 5 Students For Gross Misconduct

The Central Student Disciplinary Committee (CSDC) of the University of Ibadan has rusticated 16 students and expelled five others.

The decision of the committee was contained in a special Bulletin signed by the institution’s Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi.

The 16 students who were rusticated were to stay at home for two semesters for examination and gross misconducts.

The expelled students were found guilty of impersonation.

According to the Registrar, the affected students are regular degree students and those from the Distance Learning Centre.