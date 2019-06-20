NEWS
UI Rusticates 16, Expels 5 Students For Gross Misconduct
The Central Student Disciplinary Committee (CSDC) of the University of Ibadan has rusticated 16 students and expelled five others.
The decision of the committee was contained in a special Bulletin signed by the institution’s Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi.
The 16 students who were rusticated were to stay at home for two semesters for examination and gross misconducts.
The expelled students were found guilty of impersonation.
According to the Registrar, the affected students are regular degree students and those from the Distance Learning Centre.
MOST READ
UI Rusticates 16, Expels 5 Students For Gross Misconduct
The Central Student Disciplinary Committee (CSDC) of the University of Ibadan has rusticated 16 students and expelled five others. The...
Sickle Cell Day: Obaseki Commits To Welfare Of Patients, Lauds eHealth Africa For Donating Genotype Testing Kits.
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated commitment to improving the welfare of sickle cell patients and commended...
Gov. Dickson Approves Employment Of 838 Casual Workers In MDAs
The Bayelsa State Governor, the Hon. Seriake Dickson has approved the employment of 838 casual workers in all the Ministries,...
80 Percent Of 1.8m IDPs In Northeast Are Women – UN
The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon has said that 80 percent the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)...
Shun Detractors, Archbishop Idahosa Urges Obaseki
The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Dr. Margret Benson Idahosa, has assured Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin...
Number Plates: FRSC Fixes August 1 For Clampdown On Motorcycles, Tricycles
The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has directed a nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without...
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
The rice revolution initiative of Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has started yielding results with the supply of...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Suicide: FG Restricts Sale, Use Of Sniper
- EDUCATION16 hours ago
FG To Enroll Federal Varsities On IPPIS Platform
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Intrigues Behind Omo-Agege’s Emergence As Deputy Senate President
- NEWS23 hours ago
FG Flags-off Reconstruction Of N3.6bn Lagos-Badagry Expressway
- NEWS9 hours ago
PMB Appoints NEW GMD For NNPC
- WORLD8 hours ago
Iran Shoots Down US Drone Amid Tensions
- OPINION8 hours ago
Obasanjo: The Making Of A Fake Crusader
- OPINION14 hours ago
When Edo Lawmakers Were Beaten To Their Game