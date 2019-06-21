Adamawa Reps Member Lauds PMB For Inaugurating NEDC

Hon. Jafar Magaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), aimed at rebuilding the region devastated by insurgents.

Magaji representing Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha said, President commitment towards ensuring take-off of the commission, deserves collective efforts of elected officials from the region.

He described the intervention as timely, focused at addressing the plight of the affected communities and restore means of livelihood to IDPs returnees.

The federal lawmaker urged people to give maximum support for the success of the commission and other organizations involved in assisting affected communities in North East.

“My commitment as your representative, will focused to support Mr President in getting the job of NEDC done.

“I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his interventions, particularly, the recent take-off of North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

“As a member from a constituency ravaged by Boko Haram activities, the commission will properly address the rehabilitation and reconstruction of our affected.

“The mandate given to me is a clear demonstration of the overwhelming support from my people, irrespective of political party, and a wake up call for good representation.

“I will sponsor bills and motions towards tackling other security challenges like kidnapping, rustling and drug abuse destroying our youths.

“I will do my best in areas of job creation and youths empowerment, to keep our vibrant youths busy in the right direction.

He appealed to his people to inform him of employment opportunities for legislative support, while promising scholarship scholarship to boost education of his constituency.