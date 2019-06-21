NEWS
Adamawa Reps Member Lauds PMB For Inaugurating NEDC
Hon. Jafar Magaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), aimed at rebuilding the region devastated by insurgents.
Magaji representing Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha said, President commitment towards ensuring take-off of the commission, deserves collective efforts of elected officials from the region.
He described the intervention as timely, focused at addressing the plight of the affected communities and restore means of livelihood to IDPs returnees.
The federal lawmaker urged people to give maximum support for the success of the commission and other organizations involved in assisting affected communities in North East.
“My commitment as your representative, will focused to support Mr President in getting the job of NEDC done.
“I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his interventions, particularly, the recent take-off of North-East Development Commission (NEDC).
“As a member from a constituency ravaged by Boko Haram activities, the commission will properly address the rehabilitation and reconstruction of our affected.
“The mandate given to me is a clear demonstration of the overwhelming support from my people, irrespective of political party, and a wake up call for good representation.
“I will sponsor bills and motions towards tackling other security challenges like kidnapping, rustling and drug abuse destroying our youths.
“I will do my best in areas of job creation and youths empowerment, to keep our vibrant youths busy in the right direction.
He appealed to his people to inform him of employment opportunities for legislative support, while promising scholarship scholarship to boost education of his constituency.
MOST READ
Adamawa Reps Member Lauds PMB For Inaugurating NEDC
Hon. Jafar Magaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), aimed at rebuilding the region...
Rotary Club Donates Foodstuff, Toiletries To Jos IDPs
The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125, have donated foodstuff, clothes and toiletries to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) at the Geo...
ANDP Condemn Media Attack on Buratai
A political party, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) has condemned media reports against the Chief of Army Staff Lt General...
PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2019. Senior special assistant to the President...
Poverty Rate In Mongolia Falls To 28.4% In 2018
The poverty rate in Mongolia fell from 29.6 per cent in 2016 to 28.4 per cent in 2018, a survey...
DPR, NSCDC Collaborates To Stop Illegal Sales Of Cooking Gas In Abuja
Worried by the growing incidents of gas explosions in the country the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in conjunction with...
FG To Inaugurate SEC Board Monday
The Federal Government will on Monday inaugurate the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be chaired by...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- NEWS23 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS22 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
From Jackboots To Royal Robes: Ex-Servicemen Who Became First-class Monarchs
- NEWS23 hours ago
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
- FOOTBALL4 hours ago
Cameroon Players Refuse To Board Plane For AFCON
- NEWS24 hours ago
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother 2 Days After Resuming Duty
- NEWS16 hours ago
C’ttee On Property Recovery: We’ve Documents To Nail Dakwambo