ARDP Plans 2-Day Conference On Security Situation In Nigeria

Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) said it has concluded plans to hold a two day conference on security situation in the country.

The conference scheduled for the 1st and 2nd July in Kaduna is to bring together Northern Community leaders, Youth and Women leaders, academics and security experts to undertake in-depth study of the situation and proffer community driven solutions to this seemingly endless menace.

According to a statement issued by the convener ARDP, Usman Bugaje and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, the alarming deterioration of the security situation in the country and the Northern States in particular is today very glaring.

“The increasing helplessness of the national security institutions, especially their inability to respond timely and adequately is conspicuously manifest and that the prognosis is becoming increasingly gloomy and scary is also fairly obvious.

“The scale of the loss of human lives and property, the trauma on the national psyche is both unprecedented and unbearable. Already miscreants have started taking laws into their hands which is taking us in the path to anarchy.

“In the face of this national disaster, political leadership appears to have abdicated its responsibility to protect lives and property of citizens. In these circumstances, no responsible citizens will fold arms and continue to lament in the comfort and company of friends and relatives”.

The convener equally said, the conference is designed to consider and organize coordinated community response to the protracted security impasse that has bedeviled all of us for some time now.