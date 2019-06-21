FOOTBALL
Chelsea Set To Confirm Lampard Move
Chelsea expect to finalise the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new manager next week, sources have told ESPN FC.
Lampard has been identified by club owner Roman Abramovich as the preferred choice to take over from Maurizio Sarri, unveiled as the new Juventus coach on Thursday.
Chelsea are prepared to pay the £4 million needed to release Lampard from his contract with Derby, but the Championship club’s desire to secure a replacement before sanctioning his departure has slowed the process.
Lampard is expected to sign a three-year contract and be accompanied by former Chelsea academy coach Jody Morris and long-time fitness coach Chris Jones.
Derby had wanted to keep Lampard after a positive first season in which he led a vibrant young team to the Championship playoff final, and are reported to have offered him a contract extension.
Lampard will work closely with former Chelsea teammate Petr Cech, announced as the club’s new technical and performance adviser on Friday.
Cech will provide advice on all football and performance matters, work to improve the pathway from the academy to the first-team squad and travel with the senior side home and away.
Another member of Chelsea’s first Premier League title-winning team, Claude Makelele, has also been linked with a role helping to look after loan players, while academy coach Joe Edwards will be promoted.
MOST READ
NAPTIP Arrests 20 For Suspected Human Trafficking
The Benin Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it has arrested...
Yoga Day: Instructor Urges Nigerians To Practise Exercise For Overall Well-Being
An instructor of Yoga, Sanjay Srivastava, on Friday urged Nigerians to practise the exercise at their leisure to improve on...
Pakistan Will Strengthen Relations With Nigeria — Envoy
Retired Maj.-Gen. Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria says his country will work assiduously to consolidate its...
Imasuangbon Hailed For Entrance To Contest Edo Guber Polls
By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja A political group under the auspices of Edo Equity Movement (EEM), has described the entrance of...
Illegal Fund Raiser Bags 15-Year Imprisonment In China
East China court on Friday sentenced an illegal fundraiser to 15- years in imprisonment and confiscated 100 million yuan (14.57 million U.S.)...
Pakistan Will Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nigeria – Envoy
Retired Maj.-Gen. Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria says his country will work assiduously to consolidate its...
Farmers In Gombe Decry Delay In Fertiliser Distribution
Some farmers in Gombe have decried the late distribution of subsidised fertilisers and other inputs by the government for the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
Disagreement May Stall Commencement Of 30,000 Minimum Wage
- NEWS21 hours ago
After Public Outcry, Senate President Rescind Adedayo’s Appointment
- NEWS19 hours ago
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
From Jackboots To Royal Robes: Ex-Servicemen Who Became First-class Monarchs
- NEWS23 hours ago
Domestic Staff Murders Employer, Mother, 2 Days After Employment
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Bale, Isco And The 13 Players Real Madrid Are Looking To Sell
- NEWS20 hours ago
C’River Govt Begins Supply Of Rice Seedlings To Bayelsa, Delta, Others
- NEWS21 hours ago
Domestic Staff Kills Employer, Mother 2 Days After Resuming Duty