Dissecting NAF’s Capacity-building Drive For National Security Imperative

Most security lapses occur due to lack of capacity on the part of those saddled with the task. TARKAA DAVID in this report, looks at NAF’s commitment to capacity building for effective security.

Nigeria has been faced with series of security challenges like the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, farmers/herders’ clashes, separatist groups and others. These threats have deferred conventional solutions preferred to address them, thereby embarrassing the state and security agents. As it is popularly acclaimed, a 21st-century challenge requires a 21st-century approach to address.

Airpower remains the government’s comparative advantage over both the terrorists and insurgents, hence, the need to jealously protect air assets and this requires high-level training.

The need for continuous capacity development to meet the evolving imperatives for specialist skill sets, such as Force Protection, required in the ongoing counterinsurgency and anti-armed banditry operations cannot be overemphasised.

In line with these imperatives, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on June 15 2019, graduated 707 Regiment and Air Police personnel trained in Force Protection in Complex Air-Ground Environment (FP-CAGE).

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement noted that the FP-CAGE Course 8/2019 combined graduation ceremony, which took place at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC) Kaduna, also marked the completion of the Basic Regiment Officers’ Course 14/2019, Advanced Regiment Airmen’s Course 3/201 as well as the Basic Regiment Airmen’s Course 27/2019.

The ceremony, which featured simulation demonstrations by the graduating students, brought the total number of personnel trained in FP-CAGE, in collaboration with the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) in 2015, to 2,872.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the guest of honour, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, stated that the graduation marked another milestone in the progress made towards revitalising the NAF Regiment and repositioning the specialty to play its roles of Force Protection and security of NAF assets. He noted that the inclusion of some Air Police personnel in the FP-CAGE training was another initiative aimed at improving the security of bases and especially the personnel.

The CAS further noted that the current security environment, with its attendant threats and challenges to NAF bases and infrastructure, had brought to the fore, the need for the NAF to be able to not just project air power but also adequately ensure the protection of NAF air assets in furtherance of national security imperatives.

According to him, “Our pragmatic approach to training has improved our capacity to secure our Bases as well as critical national assets and infrastructure while at the same time, improving the capacity of the NAF to respond to national emergencies and crisis situations.”

While congratulating the graduands for the successful completion of the training programme, the CAS reminded them of the need to remain disciplined and vigilant, whilst always guarding their utterances and ensuring they avoid any acts capable of denting the image of the NAF.

The CAS also charged them to abide by rules of engagement when deployed and submit themselves to civil authority as they would be operating at a time when the nation is facing numerous security challenges.

He further urged the graduands to keep giving their best in the service of the nation. “Always remember that your duty is to protect all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic background or religious inclination,” he added.

Air Marshal Abubakar also expressed gratitude to the president, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the priority attention given to the requirements of the NAF.

The support provided by the federal government, he said, had positively impacted on the NAF, especially in the areas of training, enhanced operational efficiency as well as the improved provision of welfare and other services.

He also commended the efforts of the Chief of Training and Operations Headquarters, NAF and director of Regiment as well as the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC) and the Commandant and staff of RTC for their efforts towards ensuring that the aims for which the Centre was established were being achieved.

While also commending the BMATT instructors for their dedication, hard work and commitment to the training package in the RTC, the CAS noted that the seamless execution of the force protection exercises, demonstrations by the graduands were a testimony to the collaborative efforts and synergy that has been achieved in partnership with NAF instructors.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Commandant RTC, Wing Commander Kehinde Akinyosade, stated that the commendable achievements recorded by the RTC were made possible due to the unwavering support of the CAS and the commitment of the AOCs of GTC and the Air Training Command (ATC).

He, therefore, expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to the CAS for his keen interest in capacity development of NAF personnel, which, he said, had ensured an enabling environment for the timely, qualitative turn out of well-trained Regiment personnel.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, while declaring open the maiden edition of Defence Seminar 2019 with the theme “Enhancing Force Protection of NAF Bases for Effective Force Projection”, said the service had trained 3600 personnel for base protection since his assumption of office in order to tackle evolving security challenges.

He said the Regiment specialty, which is at the forefront of securing NAF Bases, has,vover the past few years, undergone far-reaching upgrade and repositioning in line with the current NAF Establishment (2016 – 2020).

The CAS, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans Air, Vice Marshal Emmanuel Anebi noted that the move became necessary in other to tackle the ongoing security challenges prevalent in most parts of our country.

He said before now, troops were not trained specifically for base defence making it everybody’s business and vulnerable.

He stated that the new Base Defence concept is a departure from the traditional mode of static base defence, being highly mobile in nature and has been fully implemented in some frontline bases.

Air Marshal Abubakar further explained that this will help checkmate possible occurrences such as the 2011 attack on AFCS Kano and the December 2013 attack on NAF Base Maiduguri, which resulted in the loss of lives, platforms and other mission essential assets.

He said the roles of the Intelligence and Air Police in base defence were overlooked and underestimated, adding that the current organisation has seen the Regiment operate a defensive arm through its Force Protection elements and an offensive arm through the Special Operations Force.

This he said is because the best protection for any base remains at standoff distances where the Special Operations Force elements confront and neutralize such threats way before the base, and outside the effective ranges of enemy fire.

“To ensure that we have capable human resources to implement the Base Defence concept, we have trained over 3,600 personnel drawn from the Regiment, Intelligence and Air Police specialties in force protection in complex air-ground environment with the assistance of the British Military Advisory Training Team from 2015 to date.

“This training has ensured that we develop Base Defence plans tailored to the diverse human and physical environments where our bases are located.

“In view of the evolving security environment, it is obligatory that we further enhance our defence to neutralise contemporary future threats, to the nation’s interests as well as security of our bases.

“The on-going situation, therefore, requires an integrated/coordinated approach from all base and independent unit commanders. Hence, field commanders are now required to continuously appraise developments in their areas of operations and take proactive measures necessary to defend NAF assets in their areas of operations,” he said.

Speaking further, he said NAF has a Quick Response Force, four Quick Response Groups and two Quick Response Wing under the Special Operations Command spread over the six geopolitical zones, which makes it imperative to beef up the manpower of the Regiment to meet the manning requirements of this transformation. “As a result, the Regiment has seen a recent increase in its strength from about 1,300 to over 4,000,” he said.

The CAS said combat troops are being issued mission essential kits and equipment to enhance their capability in neutralising envisaged threats.

“Some of the equipment includes latest assault rifles such as the AK103 and Tavor, as well as thermal imagers, night vision goggles and armoured fighting vehicles,” he said.

He noted that the collaboration of the Air Police and Intelligence with the Regiment culminates in an integrated detection and response system making the Base Defence Concept mobile and tiered (external, perimeter and inner defences) in nature to enable its counter threats through offensive action.

Earlier in his address, the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, said the Nigerian Air Force requires secure bases for the employment of air power in ongoing various operations.

He noted that the Nigerian Air Force assets are currently deployed in the North East, North-Central and North-West to combat insurgency, armed banditry and cattle rustling among others,adding that new Nigerian Air Force Bases have been established in Gusau, Zamfara State, Ipetu-Ijesha Osun State, Owerri Imo State, Katsina, Katsina State, Nguroje Taraba State, Agatu, Benue State, Doma, Nasarawa State and Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State amongst others in order to provide military presence in these communities that have hitherto been plagued with insecurity.

Though these have greatly helped improve the security in places deployed, more still needs to be done to win the trust of the general public as many Nigerians have lost faith in the nation’s security architecture.