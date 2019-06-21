EFCC Summit: Taking Anti-corruption Fight To Greater Heights

It was all about taking the anti-corruption fight to the next level – a level where the war against corruption will be spearheaded by all Nigerians, indeed, all Africans; where loopholes draining the energies invested in the fight against corruption are effectively blocked; where the electoral system will be such that moneybags will not be empowered to influence the outcomes of elections; where the Judiciary will be adequately sanitized of bad eggs for efficiency, and where all can confidently say that corruption has no doubt been drastically reduced to the barest minimum, if not eradicated.

And, when the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, mounted the podium at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on June 11, 2019 to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, his African colleague, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and other dignitaries to the first-ever National Democracy Day Anti-Corruption Summit, with a theme titled: “Curbing Electoral Spending: A Panacea to Public Corruption”, the message and import of the Summit, hosted by the EFCC was crystal clear.

“The horizon on the fight against corruption is very clear as we move to the Next Level,” he declared, as he appreciated President Buhari for his unalloyed political will to fight corruption to a standstill in Nigeria, demonstrated through the independence he has given to anti-corruption agencies in carrying out their mandate, and particularly for his Executive Order 8 (Voluntary Offshore Asset Regularization Scheme), and Executive Order 6 (Preservation of Assets Connected with Serious Corruption and other Relevant Offences), which he said are policy initiatives aiding the anti-corruption fight.

Indeed, the Summit was an auspicious event to usher in the commencement of the second term of President Buhari, the African Union’s Anti-Corruption Champion, whom President Kagame appreciated for his invaluable service to the course of fighting corruption not only in Nigeria, but on the African continent.

The Summit, according to President Buhari, was a rare opportunity to reignite efforts aimed at ridding the Nigeria and the African continent of corruption, in order to take good governance to greater heights.

Buhari said, “Corruption runs completely counter to our shared values as Africans – the values of justice, the sense of fairness, law and order, equity and equality. Corruption rewards those who do not play by the rules and also creates a system of patronage, where the resources are shared out by a small elite, while the majority are trapped in poverty.”

According to him, with the commencement of the second leg of his administration, stock-taking was being taken on the progress made so far in the war against corruption, assessing what needs to be done and devising new strategies to address existing challenges.

“I am pleased to inform you that this process has already started with the recent interaction between the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, and all anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria,” he said.

The President also hinted that the outcome of the interaction among others, will serve as the basis for a more concerted effort to strengthen the capacity of the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies, especially as it relates to providing additional material, organizational and logistical support; close existing legislative loopholes, facilitate collaboration with the judiciary, and strengthen the criminal justice system; enforce effective asset declaration by public office holders and ensure sanctions by professional bodies against lawyers, bankers, brokers, public officials and other individuals facilitating corrupt practices; ensure comprehensive support and protection to whistleblowers, witnesses and victims of corruption.

He further added that measures were being looked at to ensure the adoption and formulation of a policy of “naming and shaming” those who engage in corrupt practices, while encouraging and honouring those who shun such practices.

Other measures being put in place, he said, were aimed at pressing for a crackdown on safe havens for corrupt assets, abolishing of bank secrecy jurisdictions and tax havens on the continent and beyond.

According to him, there will be need to “insist on the unconditional return of looted assets kept abroad, and further strengthening of international cooperation through information and mutual legal assistance.

“We must henceforth, see the anti-corruption fight not to end in itself, but as an instrument not only to fight poverty, but a means to restore the right order of things,” he added.

Sharing his personal experience with the author of the book titled, “The Fight against Corruption is Dangerous”, President Kagame further disclosed that he charged the author to write another book, which should be titled, “Not Fighting Corruption is even more Dangerous”.

According to the Rwandan President, the campaign against corruption is a must-win one.

“Tolerating corruption is a choice, not inevitability, and it is within our power to end it,” he said, stressing that it was the most important starting point, “otherwise, it would be a waste of time for us to keep talking about it”.

He stressed the importance of implementing a top-down approach to tackling corruption, adding that, “it is not only the fairest approach, it is also the most effective because it empowers the public to join the fight and hold leaders accountable, through elections and other means”.

He said: “We must discard the myth that corruption is endemic to particular cultures; Corruption is a universal weakness, not an African one, and it is not part of our destiny as a continent.”

Sharing from his experience of governance and fighting corruption in Rwanda, Kagame noted that when fighting corruption, corruption will always fight back, which in many instances involves name-calling, such as “authoritarian”.

But he said, “We are authoritarian because we didn’t allow them to take this money and when they did, they didn’t come back and had to find an explanation.

“But between fighting corruption and being authoritarian, I prefer being authoritarian.”

Commending the EFCC for its efforts in the fight against corruption, a former Director, Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, Prof Patrick Lumumba, said the EFCC stands out as one of the best in the continent.

He said, “They are the best in the continent, not only because the building that houses them is the biggest in the world, but because they have demonstrated by word and deed, that corruption can be tackled, and tackled without sacred cows.”

While charging “our friends from distant lands in the United States and other parts of Europe”, to cooperate with African countries in the repatriation of funds stashed abroad, he waxed metaphorically, saying that, “I look forward to the day, when like it is written in the Holy Bible about death, that one day we shall be able to ask of death, where is thy sting, that we too one day, will be able to ask corruption, ‘Oh corruption, where is thy sting’?”

In his presentation, titled, “Curbing Electoral Spending and Voter Inducement in Nigeria: The Role of the Regulatory and Law Enforcement Agencies”, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega, noted that financial impropriety in the electoral system as it relates to voter inducement, has assumed a rather dangerous dimension in the country, necessitating the need for a radical approach to stem the tide.

While calling for the urgent review of the existing legal framework, the Nigerian 1999 Constitution, and the Electoral Act, in order to strengthen the war against corruption in the electoral system, Jega said, “curbing excessive illegal campaign finance and vote buying can only be decisively and meaningfully accomplished through the concerted effort of our security and anti-corruption agencies to enforce the legal framework, which itself needs to be remarkably improved upon through equally urgent, and effective reform processes”.

He noted that there was a need to “strengthen the capacity and relative independence of security and anti-corruption agencies, as well as INEC, to monitor political actors and enforce compliance with the legal requirements of campaign financing and vote buying in the Constitution and the Electoral Act, without fear, partiality or favour”.

He further called for strong partnerships and alliances among Civil Society

Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, security and anti-corruption agencies, “for monitoring illegal party funding, campaign funding and vote buying by both political parties and candidates”.

In his paper titled, “The Use of Public Funds in Election Litigation and the Integrity of the Judiciary”, a former President of the Court of Appeal, PCA, Justice Ayo Salami, expressed urgent need for reforms in the Judiciary to further engender progress in the fight against corruption.

He said: “Funding of election petitions has become one of the ways through which public funds are mismanaged and wasted.

“It is an open secret that election matters have become sort of a windfall to the legal practitioners engaged in election matters.

“The humongous fees being charged by these lawyers in pre and post-election matters are mostly paid with public funds or taxpayers monies, especially where the client is a public office holder who has no right to use such monies to defend his election.”

He also lamented the rather unfortunate trend, in which “over 10 Senior Advocates appear in a matter for just one of the parties”.

“Unsurprisingly, the litigants with highest number of Senior Advocates are invariably those that have unfettered access to public fund,” he added.

He thus called for the need for reforms in the Judiciary, particularly, fair and equitable retirement plan for Justices and Judges.

Indeed, the Summit may have come and gone, but its ripple effects, will no doubt remain. One very important outcome of the Summit, is to let Nigerians know that the fight against corruption requires the collaboration of all stakeholders in the country.

Moreover, the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies cannot alone effectively wage the war against corruption. The Nigerian People, African nations, must take ownership of the fight in order to actualize the development that is critical to the progress of Nigeria and the African continent.