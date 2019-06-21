EFCC, YIAGA Africa Partner On Anti-corruption Fight

According to him, “People cannot ordinarily expect things to change, when on their own and at their own levels, they fail to take positive actions that promote integrity and accountability.

“The fight against corruption must start with that market woman who refuses to alter the measuring cup to make more gains.

“It must start from that conductor that must not add more money to the fare when there is no increase in petrol price and from that petrol attendant who must resist the temptation of fiddling with the meter to make extra gain.”