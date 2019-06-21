CRIME
EFCC, YIAGA Africa Partner On Anti-corruption Fight
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has stated that for the war against corruption to be won, Nigerians everywhere must critically self-assess themselves to ascertain if they have been part of the solution or problems recorded in the war.
“The fight against corruption must start with that market woman who refuses to alter the measuring cup to make more gains.
“It must start from that conductor that must not add more money to the fare when there is no increase in petrol price and from that petrol attendant who must resist the temptation of fiddling with the meter to make extra gain.”
He gave assurances that the EFCC was willing to partner with any “serious” Civil Society Organization, CSO, to ensure the eradication of corruption in the country.
Speaking earlier, the YIAGA Africa representative, Keshi, said the visit was in recognition of the role of the EFCC in the fight against corruption, and to solicit for partnership in the actualization of the SCRAP-C programme.
“We are here to see how we can complement the successful efforts of the EFCC being the foremost anti-corruption agency in the country in ensuring that this menace called corruption is reduced to the barest minimum,” Keshi said.
