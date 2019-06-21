Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Rotary Club Donates Foodstuff, Toiletries To Jos IDPs

Published

1 min ago

on

The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125, have donated foodstuff, clothes and toiletries to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) at the Geo sciences Camp in Jos, Plateau.

Speaking while making the presentation, Mr Yakubu Eneji, the president of the club said the gesture was aimed at providing succor to the IDPs.

“Our earnest prayer is for you to return back to your communities and continue with your normal activities,” he said.

He said rotary as a humanitarian organisation, is committed to helping the needy in the society.

Eneji promised the Displaced Persons that additional donations would be made by the club to further ameliorate their sufferings and prayed for restoration of peace in the affected communities.

In his response, Mr Francis Chom, the coordinator of the camp, appreciated the club for the donation and for identifying with them in their difficult times saying God would reward them for addressing the plight of the needy.

Chom, represented by Mr Davou Ali, the camp storekeeper, promised to make judicious use of the donation.

“On June 23, we will be marking one year living in this camp with a memorial service, I urge you to remember us in prayers,” he said.

He thanked individuals and corporate organisations for empowering the IDPs through skills acquisition programmes.

Also speaking, Mrs Nnbule Makut, an octogenarian who lost her only surviving child in 2018, said returning to her ancestral home in Barkin-Ladi would be her only consolation for the losses she incurred.

Items donated included 10 cartoons of washing soap, 50 kg bag sugar, bags of gari, mosquito nets among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 800 IDPs from 18 communities in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state have been living in the camp since 2018 following communal clashes in the area.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Adamawa Reps Member Lauds PMB For Inaugurating NEDC

Hon. Jafar Magaji, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), aimed at rebuilding the region...
NEWS1 min ago

Rotary Club Donates Foodstuff, Toiletries To Jos IDPs

The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125, have donated foodstuff, clothes and toiletries to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) at the Geo...
NEWS3 mins ago

ANDP Condemn Media Attack on Buratai

A political party, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) has condemned media reports against the Chief of Army Staff Lt General...
NEWS17 mins ago

PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2019. Senior special assistant to the President...
NEWS19 mins ago

Poverty Rate In Mongolia Falls To 28.4% In 2018

The poverty rate in Mongolia fell from 29.6 per cent in 2016 to 28.4 per cent in 2018, a survey...
NEWS19 mins ago

DPR, NSCDC Collaborates To Stop Illegal Sales Of Cooking Gas In Abuja

Worried by the growing incidents of gas explosions in the country the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in conjunction with...
NEWS31 mins ago

FG To Inaugurate SEC Board Monday

The Federal Government will on Monday inaugurate the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be chaired by...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: