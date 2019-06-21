NEWS
Rotary Club Donates Foodstuff, Toiletries To Jos IDPs
The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125, have donated foodstuff, clothes and toiletries to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) at the Geo sciences Camp in Jos, Plateau.
Speaking while making the presentation, Mr Yakubu Eneji, the president of the club said the gesture was aimed at providing succor to the IDPs.
“Our earnest prayer is for you to return back to your communities and continue with your normal activities,” he said.
He said rotary as a humanitarian organisation, is committed to helping the needy in the society.
Eneji promised the Displaced Persons that additional donations would be made by the club to further ameliorate their sufferings and prayed for restoration of peace in the affected communities.
In his response, Mr Francis Chom, the coordinator of the camp, appreciated the club for the donation and for identifying with them in their difficult times saying God would reward them for addressing the plight of the needy.
Chom, represented by Mr Davou Ali, the camp storekeeper, promised to make judicious use of the donation.
“On June 23, we will be marking one year living in this camp with a memorial service, I urge you to remember us in prayers,” he said.
He thanked individuals and corporate organisations for empowering the IDPs through skills acquisition programmes.
Also speaking, Mrs Nnbule Makut, an octogenarian who lost her only surviving child in 2018, said returning to her ancestral home in Barkin-Ladi would be her only consolation for the losses she incurred.
Items donated included 10 cartoons of washing soap, 50 kg bag sugar, bags of gari, mosquito nets among others.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 800 IDPs from 18 communities in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state have been living in the camp since 2018 following communal clashes in the area.
