Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

AfDB Creates £400m Fintech Fund To Boost Financial Inclusion

Published

1 min ago

on

The African Development Bank has allocated £100 million in working capital and £300 million in debt financing to boost financial inclusion initiatives across the continent.

The Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI), designed to inspire expansion of digital financial transactions in Africa, is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Government of Luxembourg, as initial contributors.

Africa saw double-digit growth in mobile phone ownership in the first half of this decade, triggering a surge in innovative digital tools and services across the continent. Yet, the benefits are not shared equally. It is estimated that only 43 per cent of adults across Africa have a banking account.

ADFI’s opening project, which serves as a pilot for the facility, is an $11.3 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to the bank and the Central Bank of West African States. The grant has been issued to help spur the creation of an interoperable digital payment system that will allow consumers to send and receive money between mobile wallets, and from these wallets to other digital and bank accounts.

African Development Bank president Akinwunmi Adesina said that the ultimate goal is to ensure that at least 320 million more Africans, of which nearly 60 per cent are women, have access to digital financial services.

“We believe that with the right investments in innovation and smart digital growth, the obstacles to achieving financial inclusion and greater economic opportunity for all will be overcome,” he said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click Here To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

AfDB Creates £400m Fintech Fund To Boost Financial Inclusion

The African Development Bank has allocated £100 million in working capital and £300 million in debt financing to boost financial...
Oil palm seedlings Oil palm seedlings
FEATURES1 min ago

Giving Boost To Nigerian Agriculture

JULIANA AGBO in this report examines the role of the private sector in complementing federal government’s effort in boosting the...
BUSINESS1 min ago

NSE Mentors Students In Engineering Profession

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Lagos State Branch, has mentored students in secondary schools on how to build their...
BUSINESS6 mins ago

Collaborate To Reposition Power Sector, Expert Charges CBN, NERC

A financial expert and former executive director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, Mr. Kola Ayeye has decried the...
NEWS7 mins ago

PMB Signs Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, 2019. Senior special assistant to the President...
NEWS7 mins ago

FG To Restore Polluted Rivers Communities

The federal government has promised that it will restore polluted environments in various communities in Rivers State. Vice President, Professor...
NEWS10 mins ago

PDP Condemns Invasion Of Ishaku’s Residence

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, condemned the invasion of the Abuja residence of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: