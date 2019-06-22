ENTERTAINMENT
Blockbuster Movie ‘The Babysitter’ Set To Debut
A blockbuster movie, produced by Osita Iheme “The Babysitter” which was shot in Owerri, the capital city of Imo is set to début.
The movie directed by Tchidi Chikere is centered on the story of a semi-illiterate house-help and a babysitter who are faced with the onerous task of saving the life of the only son and heir to the empire of their boss who died in a motor accident with his wife from hisbrother.
The twist of the movie was when The Babysitter was accused of kidnapping.
There is no gainsaying that the movie is in line with the vision of the Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha who has not failed to reiterate his commitment to revive and rebuild the state’s economy via inclusive growth and development.
With the success recorded with the movie, Osita Iheme is currently working with Martin Gbados, the producer of the multi-awards winning movie, “A Soldier’s Story” on exploring the huge foreign exchange/local earning potentials from the Film Industry to attract investors to the state and increase IGR.
It would be recalled that the movie, directed by Frankie Ogar was widely adjudged the most successful movie out of Nollywood, having the highest number of awards in 2016, with a sequel soon to be released, which will surpass any movie ever made in Nollywood.
As one of the best Content Producers in Africa and beyond; Gbados, who after 16 years in the United States of America where he studied filmmaking, has been upbeat about the need for
states to see the value and huge IGR that comes from shooting movies in a state and create a Film Commission that will help attract these productions.
Observably, in the United States, every State Government has a Film Commission working to attract film production to their state so as to help increase their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), create employment and boost their tourism potentials while putting their state on world stage.
