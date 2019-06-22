Connect with us
Dr. Ojougboh Cairo Godson: Facts About One Nigerian Medical Doctor, Politician

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is a Nigerian Medical Doctor turned great politician, and businessman; born on September 8, 1958 in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Agbor by tribe and happily married.

He medical Doctor and a high Chief of Ndi Anioma and Agbor Kingdom is efficient in planning, coordinating and executing of programmes and policies.

Dr. Ojougboh is being described in different ways: “His High Sense of Duty and commitment to results make him treat issues with the required dispatch. He is also a man with excellent public relations and communication skills; a man capable of establishing positive and productive rapport with people, to move things forward. He is a man with ability to maintain steady grace under intense pressure as well as being ever willing to learn” – (University of Benin Medical School award of Excellency (2005) honorary citation).

“A man of the people, a charismatic personality, an experienced utility player” – The Agbor Leadership Forum, USA.

“A gentleman, a man with a positive agenda for youth and women, above all, a God – fearing family man” – Urhobo Voice.

“Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is the only politician in Delta State who says it as it is. He is not afraid to speak the truth” – Obi (Prof) Joseph Chike Edozien the Asagba of Asaba on the occasion of conferment of Traditional title of Akinuwa Anioma by Forty five traditional Rulers of Anioma Nation at the Asagba’s Palace.

The Founder and Financier of Friends of Democracy.

OJOUGBOH FOUNDATION: Dr. Cairo Ojougboh is the Chairman and Founder of Ojougboh Foundation which sponsors small scale business and over one thousand indigenes of Ika Federal Constituency has benefited from the foundation. The Foundation has donated generously to Churches including completing All Saints Catholic Church Alihami, Agbor and donated a Conference Hall to the same Church. Over seventy (70) students enjoy scholarship from the foundation.

PROJECTS DELIVERED

  1. As a member of the Federal House of Representatives, between 2003 – 2007, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh sponsored the award of the Benin-Agbor-Asaba 133KVA Sub-stationed Transmission line that has now being commissioned.
  2. The Digitalization of the Agbor Telephone Exchange.
  3. The completion of Agbor-Sakpoba-Ognarife Road.
  4. Infrastructures and community projects such as the provision of portable water through Mechanized Power driven boreholes in Alihami, Ozanogogo and Ekuku Agbor.
  5. Employment of over 600 persons both graduate and non-graduates into the state and Federal establishments including the Army, Police, NNPC, Immigration, Customs etc.

POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

  • Member women & Youth Presidential Campaign Team of the Presidential Campaign Council 2019 General Election.
  • Presidential Spokesman APC, Presidential Campaign Council Delta State.
  • APC Gubernatorial Aspirant 2019, Delta State.
  1. SCHOOLS ATTENDED
  • Pilgrims Baptist Primary School, Agbor           1966 – 1971
  • Columba’s Grammar School (Now Gbenoba Grammar School, Agbor)        1972 – 1976
  • Auchi Polytechnic now Federal Polytechnic, Auchi         1978 – 1979
  • University of Benin, Benin City           1979 – 1985

 

  1. CERTIFICATES OBTAINED AND DATES
  2. Primary School Leaving Certificates           1971
  3. West African School Certificate           1976
  4. Bachelor of Surgery, Bachelor of Medicine (MBBS)           1985

 

  1. POLITICAL OFFICES
  • Chairman Alliance for Democracy (AD) 1998-1999
  • National Vice Chairman and Chairman Peoples Democratic Party South South Nigeria – August 2014 – August 2016
  • Deputy National Chairman PDP – September 2016 – August 2017
  • Political Adviser to Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark CON, OFR
  • Executive Secretary National Unity Group (NUG).
  • Member – All Progressives Congress – September 16, 2017 to date.
  • Chairman, Delta State PDP Reconciliation and Harmonization  Committee – (2010)
  • Member, National Convention Committee (2007, 2010 and 2013)

 

  1. JOB TRAINING & KNOWLEDGE ENHANCEMENT PROGRAMMES AND CERTIFICATES
  2. Certificate in Petroleum Management – Robert Gordon University Aberdeen – (2004)
  1. LNG, Conference & Workshop         –      San Antonia USA,   –  (2006)
  2. Petroleum Economic & System Thinking Workshop (sponsored by Shell Petroleum Company) –      Ghana
  1. Off-shore Technology Conference           –        Houston, Texas, (2004, 2005 & 2006)

 

  1. MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE

         1)   Chairman, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA)  (2013- 2015)

2)     Presidential Liaison Officer to the President on NASS and Special Assistant to Mr. President on NASS                        (2007 – 2011)

3)      Member     –        House of Representative, National Assembly, Abuja. Represented Ike Federal            Constituency of Delta State         (2003 -2007)

4)      Chairman  –        Petroleum Resources Committee, House of Representatives.       (2003-2007)

5)      Member     –     i.    House Committee on Power

ii. House Committee on Ethics & Privileges

iii.  House Committee on Industries     (2003 – 2007)

6) Auxiliary Teacher Enogie Primary School, Omolua, Igbanke Edo State,       (1976-1978)

  • Internship, General Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State.                                             (1985-1986)
  • National Youth Service Corp – Ogbe Stadium Medical Centre, Benin City                   (1986 – 1987)

7) Chairman       –        Ad hoc Committee on EFCC Recoveries           (2007)

8) Chairman       –        Bendel Basketball Association        1988 -1999)

9) Member           –        Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency    Initiative (NEITI)        (2003 – 2007)

10) Member         –        National Oil & Gas Sector Reform  Harmonization Committee       (2003 – 2007)

11) Member         –        Advisory Council, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)

 

  1. AWARDS
  • African International Medical Organization (AIMO) Africa Meritorious Service Award for Good Conduct — (2005).
  • Institute of Journalism & Management, Enugu Honorary Award of Fellowship Doctorate of the Institute.
  • Grassroots Sports Federation (GRASOF) Certificate Honour in Recognition & Appreciation of innumerable Contributions to Grassroots Sports.
  • Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide Distinguished Merit Award Ambassador of Niger Delta (2005).
  • The Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration Fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration (FCIDA)
  • Afric Model and Queens of the Niger Delta Award of Excellence (2005)
  • Patriotic Citizenship International Golden Award for Courage in Character, Professionalism & Humanitarian Leadership and good Governance.
  • Voyage Award of Recognition by Voyage Magazine.

CHIEFTANCY TITLES

  • Akinuwa Anioma (Chieftaincy Title conferred by forty five (45) first class Traditional Monarchs and confirmed at the Palace of the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State).
  • The Akinuwa of Agbor kingdom, Delta State.
  • The Ihiale of Umunede
  • The Odua of Akumazi. Afripost.ng
