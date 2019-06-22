Giving Boost To Nigerian Agriculture

JULIANA AGBO in this report examines the role of the private sector in complementing federal government’s effort in boosting the nation’s agriculture.

As part of efforts to address food shortages and make agri-businesses more attractive and beneficial to Nigerians, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government singled out agriculture as a viable alternative to oil.

The benefits of the agricultural sector to Nigeria’s economy include: the provision of food, contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP), provision of employment, provision of raw materials for agro-allied industries, and generation of foreign earnings.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the current administration will listen to the private sector insisting that the administration fully recognises that the private sector ought to be the driver of the economy, mobilising and deploying the bulk of capital required to deliver growth and prosperity; and the role of government should essentially be to create the environment for the private sector to thrive.”

Aside from the fact that agriculture employs a sizeable percentage of the country’s labour force, there has been an upsurge in agri-processing and greater involvement of the private sector in agricultural sector financing, leading to the emergence of ‘agripreneurs’ (agricultural entrepreneurs). This is because no government can single-handedly ensure food security for its citizens. The role of the private sector comes into play because of the tight efficiency and financial muscle available in the sector, which can be leveraged beyond mere corporate social responsibility.

Though Nigeria is blessed with abundant arable land, there is clearly a gap between food production and demand of Nigerians, as Food (crop) production increases have not kept pace with population growth, resulting in rising food imports and declining levels of national food self-sufficiency.

These concerns have prompted renewed attention to the importance of increasing and sustaining the country’s agricultural productivity.

Investment from the private sector in the agriculture and food industry already is significant and vital, hence the private sector has a vigorous role to play in ensuring that critical infrastructures for agriculture are developed and improved.

A critical issue in meeting the food needs of the future is how to attract the capital needed for agricultural and rural development, especially from the private sector.

To this end, Notore Chemical Industries, Nigeria’s foremost fertilizer manufacturer and currently one of the leading fertilizer and agro-allied companies in sub-Saharan Africa, established the Green School Initiative with the hope to equip students with the knowledge of agricultural best practices and spur excitement about the agricultural sector at an early stage in their lives and to bring to light the commercial value of agriculture as a business if done well.

Speaking during the Launch of the School in Yola recently, the managing director of Notore Power and Infrastructure, Mr. Femi Solebo, said many Nigerian youths have not been interested in going into Agriculture as a career due to misconceptions about the sector.

He also spoke about a rapidly aging active farmer population, expressing the fear that when the current farmers retire, Nigeria will face a major crisis in food production.

Speaking on the Green School Initiative, Mr. Solebo said it is meant to ignite the interest of students in Agriculture and encourage them to pursue agriculture-related careers.

He said; “The initiative involves partnering with Secondary Schools across Nigeria to establish demonstration farms that will be used to teach students modern agricultural techniques and best practices.

“It is also meant to raise a new generation of farmers, thereby bridging the current age gap in the Agriculture sector and changing the current negative perception of the Agriculture sector among youths.

He added, “As an organisation, our Green Schools Initiative attests to our commitment to enhancing the quality of life as aptly captured in our mission statement. It is also a strong testament to our quest to be a significant contributor to the development of Africa, and especially Nigeria, as it targets our youth who constitute above 70 percent of the population.

“As a wholly indigenous Nigerian company committed to enhancing the quality of life, Notore recognises and lauds the efforts of the Nigerian government to stimulate youth interest in agriculture over the years.

Speaking on the economic impact, he said it would bring to light the commercial value of agriculture as a business if done well, raise a new generation of farmers, thereby bridging the current age gap in the Agriculture sector. change the current negative perception of the agriculture sector amongst our Youth.

He further said it would offer the young generation a chance to make a difference by growing enough food to feed the world, saying, “those who become farmers have the opportunity to be part the generation that ends world hunger and alleviates malnutrition.

Expressing its desire to see that women and young people become self-reliant, Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari during the launch expressed happiness at the Initiative, which is aimed at inculcating the love of agriculture and especially farming among Nigerian youth.

She called for the replication of the initiative in all schools in the country, urging young people to see agriculture as a business and a way to grow Nigerian economy.

She noted that the initiative is in line with President Buhari’s mission of stimulating youth interest in agriculture by providing special incentives for youths involved in agricultural production and processing, in a bid to reduce the problems of youth unemployment and replace the aging farm population in the country.

She commended Notore for the initiative and called on the private sector, non-governmental organizations and extension agencies to invest in agriculture. She also called on the youths to embrace agriculture and turn Nigeria’s economy around.

Commending the effort of Notore Chemicals Industries, an agriculture expert based in Yola Guluk Sabo, lauded the company the continuous investments in the agriculture sector and creating thousands of direct and indirect youth employments across the country.

He added that, “Nigeria would have been an industrial giant in Africa if the nation could boast of more companies like Notore whose preoccupation would be to invest and create jobs for the teeming populace.