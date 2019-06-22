Connect with us
Jonas Brothers Top Billboard Artiste 100 Chart For First Time

Published

1 min ago

on

Jonas Brothers vault from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artiste 100 chart (dated June 22) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time. The trio reigns as its fifth LP ‘Happiness’ begins launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 414,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music.

The set debuts with the biggest week of 2019 for an album and the biggest among groups since One Direction’s Made in the A.M. in 2015.

The Artiste 100 measures artiste activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artiste popularity. (The chart began in 2014, following Jonas Brothers’ hiatus after they logged their first two Billboard 200 No. 1s in 2008 and 2009.)

JoBros’ Artiste 100 coronation is also powered by their three entries from the new set on the Billboard Hot 100: former No. 1 “Sucker” (No. 4), “Cool” (No. 44) and “Only Human” (a debut at No. 93).

Jonas Brothers are the fourth band to hit No. 1 on the Artiste 100 in 2019, following Backstreet Boys (February), BTS (April) and Vampire Weekend (May).

Rounding out the Artiste 100’s top five, Luke Combs jumps 8-2, reaching a new peak on the strength of his new EP The Prequel, which bows at No. 1 on Top Country Albums and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 48,000 units; BTS holds at No. 3; Billie Eilish dips 2-4; and Khalid falls 4-5.

Also on the Artiste 100, Polo G debuts at No. 59, as his debut LP Die a Legend arrives at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and No. 6 on the Billboard 200 (38,000 units)

